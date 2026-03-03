Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Riyadh, Flies To Spain Amid Drone Strikes In Saudi Arabia – Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have flown from Riyadh to Madrid after missile strikes targeted the US embassy in Saudi Arabia, grounding commercial flights and escalating tensions in the Middle East

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Al-Nassr leave from Riyadh for the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 game against Al-Ahli.
  • Flight data indicates Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh on Friday night and landed in Madrid

  • No confirmation has been given on whether Ronaldo or his family were aboard the aircraft

  • Commercial flights across parts of the Middle East are grounded amid ongoing missile strikes

Cristiano Ronaldoreportedly left Riyadh on Friday night and returned to Spain amid missile strikes targeting the United States embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital, leading to increased tensions in the Middle East.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed Ronaldo’s USD 81 million Bombardier Global Express 6500 leaving Riyadh at 8:00 PM and landing in Madrid at 1:00 AM local time. The aircraft flew over Egypt and across the Mediterranean before touching down in Spain late at night.

There has been no official confirmation as to whether Ronaldo and his family were aboard the flight.

Ronaldo bought the luxury Bombardier plane in 2024, having previously owned a Gulfstream G200. Currently, all commercial flights are grounded in the Middle East.

The 41-year-old Portuguese forward has lived in Riyadh with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and his five children since signing with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December 2022.

Ronaldo suffered an injury during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Fayha and was likely to miss his side’s postponed AFC Champions League Two quarter-final match against Al Wasl.

With football impacted in the Middle East due to coordinated missile strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, it remains to be seen when or if Ronaldo resumes his playing career in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the AFC Champions League Two match against Arkadag on February 18, 2026.
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Al-Nassr starting line-up is expected today in the Saudi Pro League
Al-Nassr FC will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo in their AFC Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo has not taken the pitch again for Al-Nassr, having refused to play the previous Saudi Pro League game owing to his unhappiness with the ownership.
  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List