Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Riyadh, Flies To Spain Amid Drone Strikes In Saudi Arabia – Report

Summary of this article
Flight data indicates Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh on Friday night and landed in Madrid
No confirmation has been given on whether Ronaldo or his family were aboard the aircraft
Commercial flights across parts of the Middle East are grounded amid ongoing missile strikes
Cristiano Ronaldoreportedly left Riyadh on Friday night and returned to Spain amid missile strikes targeting the United States embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital, leading to increased tensions in the Middle East.
Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed Ronaldo’s USD 81 million Bombardier Global Express 6500 leaving Riyadh at 8:00 PM and landing in Madrid at 1:00 AM local time. The aircraft flew over Egypt and across the Mediterranean before touching down in Spain late at night.
There has been no official confirmation as to whether Ronaldo and his family were aboard the flight.
Ronaldo bought the luxury Bombardier plane in 2024, having previously owned a Gulfstream G200. Currently, all commercial flights are grounded in the Middle East.
The 41-year-old Portuguese forward has lived in Riyadh with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and his five children since signing with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December 2022.
Ronaldo suffered an injury during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Fayha and was likely to miss his side’s postponed AFC Champions League Two quarter-final match against Al Wasl.
With football impacted in the Middle East due to coordinated missile strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, it remains to be seen when or if Ronaldo resumes his playing career in Saudi Arabia.