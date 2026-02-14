Al Fateh Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Expected To Return For Big Yellow

Cristiano Ronaldo's return expected as Al-Nassr look to win all three points tonight against Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League matchday 22 encounter

Outlook Sports Desk
Al-Nassr 4-1 Al-Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Al-Nassr starting line-up is expected today in the Saudi Pro League FOXVivo
Cristiano Ronaldo's supposed return to Al-Nassr after a short spell off remains the biggest talking point in the club's Saudi Pro League matchday 22 fixture against 10th placed Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Hofuf. It is going to be a crucial game for the Big Yellow as far as their title chances are concerned. The race for the Saudi Pro League crown has tightened into a three-way battle for supremacy. Al-Nassr currently finds themselves in a tricky position, trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by 4 points and sitting just a single point behind 2nd placed Al-Ahli. If the Big Yellow are to stay in contention and stay in the mix for the SPL title this season, then they must win tonight’s encounter. Follow along for this massive contest for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Al Fateh Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 23

Al Nassr Won: 14

Al Fateh Won: 6

Draws: 3

Al Fateh Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al-Nassr will be live-streamed in the Indian subcontinent on the FanCode app and website. However, there will be no television broadcast. In Saudi Arabia and other MENA countries, fans can watch it live on the JACO and Thmanyah platforms.

Al Fateh Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Welcome

Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature in tonight's fixture between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh at the Saudi Pro League? Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

