Beckham To Unite Messi-Ronaldo At Inter Miami? Or Will Argentine Return To Barcelona - Rumours Round-Up

David Beckham reportedly plotting a move to united Messi and Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Al-Nassr's executives and has went on a strike
A dream return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi is also expected
The 2026 Winter transfer window might have ended 10 days ago but the rumours, linking Argentina's Lionel Messi going back to his former beloved club FC Barcelona are circulating all over the footballing world.
Not just that, there are also talks of Cristiano Ronaldo, either heading back to European football or join a club in USA's Major League Soccer with many believing that David Beckham is plotting a move to pair him with his long-time rival Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.
The possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining a new club appears to be taking shape after his disagreements with current side Al-Nassr surfaced online.
The Portuguese star striker is reportedly unhappy with the club executives for not making any new signings in the winter transfer window, as compared to their direct rival Al-Hilal's proactiveness that saw them lure Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.
Benzema's move to Al-Hilal, who are also Al-Nassr's biggest threat for the Saudi Pro League title this season, has infuriated Cristiano Ronaldo. He has since gone on a strike to express his disappointment with his return date unknown as of now.
The 41-year-old, who is chasing the historic 1000-goal mark, could leave Saudi Arabia if he doesn't see improvements in Al-Nassr's strategies. The club is hopeful that Ronaldo will see out his entire contract until 2027 with a number of UEFA Champions League-playing Turkish clubs monitoring this situation.
David Beckham To Bring Messi-Ronaldo Together?
The idea of Messi and Ronaldo playing together always feels nice to discuss about. And this isn't even the first time the duo are being linked to play football together.
Some reports have claimed that David Beckham is trying to use his influence to make it happen.
People would only believe once it happens, until then it only remains a rumour.
Lionel Messi Planning For A Move Back To Barcelona
According to reports coming from Spain, Lionel Messi could soon be heading back to the place where he grew up before leaving as a legend, of course, Barcelona. The 2022 World Cup winning forward has previously expressed his desire to settle in Barcelona. In fact, last year he even paid a visit to the newly-built Spotify Camp Nou stadium
The 8-time Ballon D'or winner, who was once expected to remain all his life in Barcelona, was forced to leave Catalonia due to the club's financial constrains.
He had an emotional exit in 2021 after scoring 672 goals from 778 appearances for La Blaugrana since making his debut in 2004.
Messi subsequently joined Paris Saint-Germain on a 3-year deal, which he completed before making a blockbuster move to Beckham's Inter Miami as a free agent.
In 2025, during an interview, this is what Messi said when asked about his return to Catalonia.
"I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want." - Messi told SPORT.com.
Messi is undoubtedly an integral part of Barcelona's culture but his return, even for an year or two, will be mouthwatering.