Beckham To Unite Messi-Ronaldo At Inter Miami? Or Will Argentine Return To Barcelona - Rumours Round-Up

The idea of Messi and Ronaldo playing together always feels nice to discuss about and this isn't even the first time the duo are being linked to play football together. Here's a complete round-up of the transfer talk echoing around the town

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Beckham To Unite Messi-Ronaldo At Inter Miami? Or Will Argentine Return To Barcelona
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo against each other during an El Clasico match in 2017 File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • David Beckham reportedly plotting a move to united Messi and Ronaldo

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Al-Nassr's executives and has went on a strike

  • A dream return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi is also expected

The 2026 Winter transfer window might have ended 10 days ago but the rumours, linking Argentina's Lionel Messi going back to his former beloved club FC Barcelona are circulating all over the footballing world.

Not just that, there are also talks of Cristiano Ronaldo, either heading back to European football or join a club in USA's Major League Soccer with many believing that David Beckham is plotting a move to pair him with his long-time rival Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining a new club appears to be taking shape after his disagreements with current side Al-Nassr surfaced online.

The Portuguese star striker is reportedly unhappy with the club executives for not making any new signings in the winter transfer window, as compared to their direct rival Al-Hilal's proactiveness that saw them lure Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.

Benzema's move to Al-Hilal, who are also Al-Nassr's biggest threat for the Saudi Pro League title this season, has infuriated Cristiano Ronaldo. He has since gone on a strike to express his disappointment with his return date unknown as of now.

Related Content
Related Content

The 41-year-old, who is chasing the historic 1000-goal mark, could leave Saudi Arabia if he doesn't see improvements in Al-Nassr's strategies. The club is hopeful that Ronaldo will see out his entire contract until 2027 with a number of UEFA Champions League-playing Turkish clubs monitoring this situation.

David Beckham To Bring Messi-Ronaldo Together?

The idea of Messi and Ronaldo playing together always feels nice to discuss about. And this isn't even the first time the duo are being linked to play football together.

Some reports have claimed that David Beckham is trying to use his influence to make it happen.

People would only believe once it happens, until then it only remains a rumour.

Lionel Messi Planning For A Move Back To Barcelona

According to reports coming from Spain, Lionel Messi could soon be heading back to the place where he grew up before leaving as a legend, of course, Barcelona. The 2022 World Cup winning forward has previously expressed his desire to settle in Barcelona. In fact, last year he even paid a visit to the newly-built Spotify Camp Nou stadium

The 8-time Ballon D'or winner, who was once expected to remain all his life in Barcelona, was forced to leave Catalonia due to the club's financial constrains.

He had an emotional exit in 2021 after scoring 672 goals from 778 appearances for La Blaugrana since making his debut in 2004.

Messi subsequently joined Paris Saint-Germain on a 3-year deal, which he completed before making a blockbuster move to Beckham's Inter Miami as a free agent.

The 2022 World Cup winning forward has previously expressed his desire to settle in Barcelona. In fact, last year he even paid a internet-breaking visit to the newly-built Spotify Camp Nou stadium.

In 2025, during an interview, this is what Messi said when asked about his return to Catalonia.

"I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want." - Messi told SPORT.com. 

Messi is undoubtedly an integral part of Barcelona's culture but his return, even for an year or two, will be mouthwatering.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shadab Removes Jahangir, Americans 74/3 After 11

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. 18,791 Karnataka Government Schools Lack Land Records

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  5. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC