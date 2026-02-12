Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

Lionel Messi’s participation in Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer 2026 season opener against LAFC is in doubt after the Argentine suffered a strained left hamstring

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Lionel Messi hamstring injury availability update
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi winds up to kick the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
  • Lionel Messi sustained a left hamstring strain during a preseason friendly in Ecuador

  • His availability for the February 22 MLS opener against LAFC remains unclear

  • The back-to-back MLS MVP scored 29 goals and provided 19 assists last season

Lionel Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 season opener against Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on February 22 is now uncertain after the club confirmed the Argentine superstar has suffered a strained left hamstring.

As a result of the injury, which Inter Miami announced on Wednesday, it’s unclear whether the back-to-back MLS MVP will feature when the reigning MLS Cup champions begin their 2026 campaign in Los Angeles.

What Happened To Messi?

Messi scored in a preseason friendly against Barcelona SC in Ecuador last weekend but was substituted roughly 12 minutes into the second half. This is likely due to the hamstring issue.

“Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, February 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then,” Inter Miami said in a statement.

“The player underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis. His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days.”

Due to the timing of the injury, Inter Miami’s scheduled preseason finale against Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, will now take place after the MLS opener against LAFC, on February 26. The trip also includes a planned open practice.

Messi was on top form last season, clinching the second consecutive MLS MVP title – becoming the first-ever player to achieve this feat. He scored 29 goals and assisted 19 more in the regular season for Inter Miami, which helped the Herons win their first MLS Cup.

(With AP Inputs)

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder