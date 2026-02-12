Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi winds up to kick the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

