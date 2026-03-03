Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad and Air Arabia suspend services to Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi; hundreds of flights hit nationwide

Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights
Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates
  • At least 10 international flights, five arrivals and five departures, were cancelled at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Tuesday.

  • Airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia suspended services to key West Asia hubs.

  • Disruptions follow Monday’s 20 cancellations and come amid the ongoing Iran–US–Israel military conflict, with passengers advised to check schedules before travelling.

At least 10 international flights were cancelled at the airport here on Tuesday due to the escalating conflict in West Asia, officials said.

Airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia cancelled their flights connecting Kolkata with West Asia destinations, they said.

“Today at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, a total of five departures and five arrivals have been cancelled,” an airport official said.

“Today at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, a total of five departures and five arrivals have been cancelled,” an airport official said.

According to the details shared by the airport authorities, Emirates cancelled two arrival flights and two departure ones on the Dubai route, while Qatar Airways suspended one arrival flight and a departure one to Doha.

Etihad Airways called off one arrival flight and a departure one to Abu Dhabi, and Air Arabia cancelled two flights - one arrival and one departure- on the Abu Dhabi sector.

BY PTI

These cancellations came after at least 20 international flights were suspended at the Kolkata airport on Monday.

The disruptions were reported as airlines continued to adjust schedules due to the military conflict between Iran and the US-Israel, with some airports and air routes affected by the ongoing war, another official said.

Multiple inbound and outbound flights between Kolkata and destinations such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were cancelled at short notice, leaving several passengers stranded at the airport, he said.

Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules before travelling to the airport, he said.

At the national level, hundreds of international services have been cancelled, particularly those connecting through major West Asia transit hubs.

