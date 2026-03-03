IndiGo To Operate Special Jeddah Flights As Gulf Tensions Leave Indians Stranded

Asserting that it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the region, the civil aviation ministry on Monday evening said IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to various Indian cities on March 3.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Passengers enquire about their IndiGo flight
IndiGo To Operate Special Jeddah Flights As Gulf Tensions Leave Indians Stranded Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

Amid escalating West Asia tensions, the Centre on Monday said it is in touch with Indian missions in the Gulf region to ensure safe return of stranded Indian nationals as state governments across the country stepped up efforts to assist such residents.

Asserting that it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the region, the civil aviation ministry on Monday evening said IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to various Indian cities on March 3.

A source said flights from Jeddah will be operated to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

"IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the ministry said in a statement.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met last evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the Gulf nations.

The CCS also directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.

Related Content
The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads - null
Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads
rep image | - null
Drone Boat Strike on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman Kills Indian Mariner
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Altaf Qadri; AP
War In West Asia: Targeting GCC Countries Is A Strategic Miscalculation By Iran, Says Expert
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Mushfiqur Rahim scored 100 in his 100th Test match. - X/@BCBtigers
Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel
Related Content

On Monday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety.

In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the concerned embassies to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation.

“Whenever Kannadigas and other Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has ensured their safe return. Earlier, we brought back those stranded in Ukraine. Wherever Indians are, their safety remains our first priority,” he said.

In Maharashtra, officials said hundreds of people from the state are stranded in the Gulf nations due to airspace closure.

Among those stranded in Dubai is Congress' Jalna Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Kale, who had gone there on Friday, just a day before the joint US-Israel strike on Iran, his brother Jagannath Kale said.

Nine other tourists from Jalna are also stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the two biggest cities and business nerve centres of the United Arab Emirates, the officials added.

As many as 84 students and four professors from Indira Institute of School of Business in Pimpri Chinchvad in Pune are stuck in Dubai after reaching the Gulf to attend the 'Global Immersion Programme', an official said.

A Pune official said the administration has received information about 123 persons from the district being stuck in Dubai.

Sources said 300 people from Pune district, who had gone to Dubai through a health insurance firm on February 26, are also stuck, though officials said they do not have information in this regard.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate evacuation preparedness, enhance diplomatic outreach and establish an inter-ministerial mechanism to protect Kannadigas and other Indians stuck in the region due to disruption of flight operations to and from West Asia after the US and Israel's attack on Iran.

In a letter to PM Modi, Siddaramaiah said a large number of Kannadigas and other Indian nationals have been stranded, particularly in major transit hubs such as the UAE, including Dubai.

The chief minister said the Karnataka government has activated the State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres to function round-the-clock.

As many as 109 people from Karnataka are stranded in the war-ravaged West Asia, his office said in a statement.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Karnataka government is making efforts to bring back those stranded in the Gulf.

"We have taken up this matter with the central government and sought their intervention," the minister said.

In Andhra Pradesh, NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister K Srinivas said the state government is taking urgent measures to safely bring back Telugu citizens stranded in the Gulf region.

The minister called on Telugu expatriates in the Gulf to make use of the helplines launched for their assistance.

"As Telugu people are facing hardships at some airports, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and I are regularly monitoring the situation," he said.

Noting that the government has alerted Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) coordinators in the Gulf region to help Telugu people in distress, Srinivas said efforts are on to provide temporary accommodation, security and help in the homes of local Telugu people.

The APNRTS has advised Telugu expats to travel to Muscat in Oman for repatriation flights to Kochi and return to India.

“The flights from Muscat have started already. We are directing them to take the Muscat-Kochi flight and then come back to India,” Ravi Kumar P Vemuru, president of APNRTS, told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Monday set up a control room at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist residents of the state living in crisis-hit West Asia and their family members back home.

State government officials are closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf region, an official release said.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a round-the-clock helpline to assist Punjabis stranded in affected countries following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran, assuring them all possible help.

"The state government is constantly in touch with the Government of India to ensure the safe and prompt return of those stuck. Due to the conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties. The Punjab government has set up a helpline," he said.

The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also released helpline numbers for those stuck in the affected countries.

In Uttar Pradesh, police said several people from Amethi, including four students, are stranded in Iran.

They are all residents of Bhanauli village under the Musafirkhana area of the district, they said.

Israr, the father of Syed Imam Ali who is one of four stuck students, said that he had a brief conversation with his son on March 1.

"He (Syed Imam) said that we are in Qom city, but there is no talk of war right now. He then disconnected the call and since then, there has been no contact," Israr said.

In Himachal Pradesh, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said there has been no harm to any Himachali stranded in the Middle East and asserted that everyone wishing to return would be brought safely once flights resume.

The state home secretary is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union home secretary, Chauhan said.

"As of now, the exact number of people from the state stranded in the Middle East is not available, but the stranded people are in touch with their family members," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  2. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  3. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  4. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  5. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

  5. The Hierarchy Of Sympathy: How Media Narratives Influence Justice In Crimes Against Women

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Suggests US To Retaliate 'Soon' Over Embassy Strike In Riyadh

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List