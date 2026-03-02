Drone Boat Strike on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman Kills Indian Mariner

A bomb-carrying drone boat struck the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat.
One Indian crew member was killed, according to Omani authorities.
The strike comes amid escalating conflict following Israeli and U.S. air operations against Iran, which has previously threatened vessels transiting the area.
A bomb-laden drone boat hit a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday (March 2, 2026), killing one crew member, Omani authorities said.
The state-run Oman News Agency reported that the attack took place off the coast of Muscat and identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM. The deceased mariner was an Indian national.
Iran has previously threatened ships transiting near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf, and is suspected of carrying out several maritime attacks as regional tensions escalate following a large-scale Israeli and U.S. airstrike campaign against the Islamic Republic.
(inputs from AP)