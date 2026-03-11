BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Summary of this article
India suffer a disappointing start to the BWF Swiss Open 2026
Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma exit after losing
HS Prannoy hands walkover to Japan's Watanbe
Satwik-Chirag's pair advance to the round of 16
Indian shuttlers endured a disappointing day at the Swiss Open as several players, including Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma, bowed out in the opening round of the Super 300 tournament here on Wednesday.
In men’s singles, Ayush Shetty, the US Open champion, lost 18-21, 19-21 to Canada’s Brian Yang, while Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-Chian outclassed Unnati Hooda 21-14, 21-14 in the women’s singles.
Top seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia had earlier brushed aside India’s Tanvi Sharma 21-11, 21-10 in a one-sided contest that lasted just 30 minutes.
India also suffered a setback after HS Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, gave a walkover to Japan's Koki Watanabe.
Mixed Doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also suffered a 19-21, 14-21 loss to fifth seeds Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat of Thailand.
Meanwhile late on Tuesday, world No. 4 men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the round of 16 with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Singapore’s Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo.
H Amsakarunan and M R Arjun also progressed with a 21-16, 24-22 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh.