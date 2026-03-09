Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

Summary of this article
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed Parliament on Monday, confirming that India had approved Iran's request for three of its naval vessels to dock at Indian ports, describing the move as a humanitarian decision amid escalating regional conflicts.
Jaishankar stated that the Iranian side approached India on February 28 seeking permission for the three ships to enter Indian ports. The approval was granted swiftly on March 1. One of the vessels, IRIS LAVAN, successfully docked at Kochi port in Kerala on March 4. The ship's crew of 183 personnel, including young cadets, is now housed at Indian naval facilities in the area.
"We believe that this was the right thing to do," Jaishankar emphasized, noting that Iran's foreign minister had personally thanked India for this "humane gesture." The decision was framed in the context of international maritime norms and humanitarian considerations, particularly as the ships were reportedly dealing with technical issues or urgent needs while in the region.
The announcement comes against the backdrop of significant turmoil in the Indian Ocean. On the very day IRIS LAVAN docked (March 4), a US submarine torpedoed and sank another Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka. The attack, which marked a rare submarine sinking of an enemy vessel since World War II, resulted in at least 87 Iranian sailors killed, with 32 rescued by Sri Lankan forces. IRIS Dena had recently participated in India's MILAN multilateral naval exercise and an International Fleet Review before heading home.
Jaishankar also addressed broader concerns arising from the West Asia conflict's spillover effects, including disruptions to global energy supplies. He reaffirmed the government's full commitment to India's energy security, prioritizing the interests of Indian consumers in terms of availability, costs, and risks. Indian diplomacy, he added, continues to support energy enterprises navigating the volatile situation.