Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

Jaishankar stated that the Iranian side approached India on February 28 seeking permission for the three ships to enter Indian ports. The approval was granted swiftly on March 1. One of the vessels, IRIS LAVAN, successfully docked at Kochi port in Kerala on March 4.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Navy Week celebrations 2025 in Kolkata
| Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament that Iran requested permission on February 28, 2026, for three of its ships to dock at Indian ports, with India granting approval the very next day on March 1.

  • One vessel, the Iranian naval ship IRIS LAVAN, docked at Kochi port on March 4, and its crew (reportedly 183 members) is currently accommodated at Indian naval facilities as a "humane gesture."

  • The decision was described by Jaishankar as the "right thing to do," with Iran's foreign minister expressing thanks; this comes amid heightened tensions in the Indian Ocean following the US sinking of another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, on the same day (March 4), which killed over 80 sailors.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed Parliament on Monday, confirming that India had approved Iran's request for three of its naval vessels to dock at Indian ports, describing the move as a humanitarian decision amid escalating regional conflicts.

Jaishankar stated that the Iranian side approached India on February 28 seeking permission for the three ships to enter Indian ports. The approval was granted swiftly on March 1. One of the vessels, IRIS LAVAN, successfully docked at Kochi port in Kerala on March 4. The ship's crew of 183 personnel, including young cadets, is now housed at Indian naval facilities in the area.

Related Content
Iran is well aware of New Delhi’s shifting stance. - IMAGO; Representative image
Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?
S Jaishankar - Shuttershock
Jaishankar In Lok Sabha: India Favours Peace, Dialogue And Diplomacy In West Asia Conflict
Israel Iran Mideast Wars - | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty
Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2
India Allowed Another Iranian Warship To Dock In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena - null
India Allowed Another Iranian Warship To Dock In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena
Related Content

"We believe that this was the right thing to do," Jaishankar emphasized, noting that Iran's foreign minister had personally thanked India for this "humane gesture." The decision was framed in the context of international maritime norms and humanitarian considerations, particularly as the ships were reportedly dealing with technical issues or urgent needs while in the region.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of significant turmoil in the Indian Ocean. On the very day IRIS LAVAN docked (March 4), a US submarine torpedoed and sank another Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka. The attack, which marked a rare submarine sinking of an enemy vessel since World War II, resulted in at least 87 Iranian sailors killed, with 32 rescued by Sri Lankan forces. IRIS Dena had recently participated in India's MILAN multilateral naval exercise and an International Fleet Review before heading home.

Jaishankar also addressed broader concerns arising from the West Asia conflict's spillover effects, including disruptions to global energy supplies. He reaffirmed the government's full commitment to India's energy security, prioritizing the interests of Indian consumers in terms of availability, costs, and risks. Indian diplomacy, he added, continues to support energy enterprises navigating the volatile situation.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

  2. What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

  3. India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

  5. India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  2. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  3. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  4. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  5. Kerala BJP Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Over Remarks Backing Iran Amid West Asia Conflict

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen Iran's New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled