Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

The announcement comes against the backdrop of significant turmoil in the Indian Ocean. On the very day IRIS LAVAN docked (March 4), a US submarine torpedoed and sank another Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka. The attack, which marked a rare submarine sinking of an enemy vessel since World War II, resulted in at least 87 Iranian sailors killed, with 32 rescued by Sri Lankan forces. IRIS Dena had recently participated in India's MILAN multilateral naval exercise and an International Fleet Review before heading home.