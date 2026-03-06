India Allowed Another Iranian Warship To Dock In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena

Summary of this article
Indian authorities approved an urgent docking request from Iran for another naval vessel just days before a US submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.
The vessel in question is the Iranian ship IRIS Lavan, which, like the ill-fated IRIS Dena, had participated in India's International Fleet Review 2026 and the multinational naval exercise MILAN held in Visakhapatnam in February. Iran approached Indian officials on February 28, 2026, citing technical problems on the Lavan that required immediate docking at Kochi port for repairs and assistance.
According to multiple reports citing government sources, the request was approved the following day, on March 1. The IRIS Lavan subsequently docked at Kochi on March 4, carrying 183 crew members who are now being accommodated at naval facilities in the city.
This development unfolded on the very same day that the IRIS Dena—a modern Moudge-class frigate returning home from the same Indian-hosted events—was struck by a US Navy torpedo approximately 40 nautical miles off Galle, Sri Lanka, in international waters. The attack, confirmed by the Pentagon as part of efforts to target Iran's naval assets, resulted in the sinking of the ship, the recovery of 87 bodies by Sri Lankan authorities, the rescue of 32 survivors, and dozens still reported missing.
India's response to the IRIS Dena incident has focused on humanitarian search-and-rescue operations. The Indian Navy deployed assets including INS Tarangini, INS Ikshak (sailing from Kochi), and P-8I maritime patrol aircraft after receiving a distress call, coordinating with Sri Lankan forces. Official statements have emphasized the humanitarian nature of these efforts while avoiding direct criticism of the US action.
The docking of IRIS Lavan highlights India's longstanding ties with Iran, including naval cooperation, even as New Delhi navigates relations with the US and maintains a neutral stance in the conflict. Sources described the approval as a response to a genuine emergency technical request, unrelated to the broader geopolitical escalation.
This comes amid reports of other Iranian vessels seeking shelter in regional ports, including one diverted to Sri Lanka following the Dena sinking. The incident has raised questions about freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean and the implications for India's strategic positioning in the region.
No official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs or the Indian Navy has directly linked the two events, but the timing has drawn attention in media coverage across outlets like NDTV, Times of India, and others.