India Allowed Another Iranian Warship To Dock In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena

This development unfolded on the very same day that the IRIS Dena—a modern Moudge-class frigate returning home from the same Indian-hosted events—was struck by a US Navy torpedo approximately 40 nautical miles off Galle, Sri Lanka, in international waters. The attack, confirmed by the Pentagon as part of efforts to target Iran's naval assets, resulted in the sinking of the ship, the recovery of 87 bodies by Sri Lankan authorities, the rescue of 32 survivors, and dozens still reported missing.