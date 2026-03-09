Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

The conflict's expansion into the Indian Ocean has further complicated matters for the government. India’s timid response to the US sinking an Iranian warship the IRIS Dena on the Indian Ocean, off the Sri Lankan coast, killing some 80 Iranian sailors. Sri Lanka’s navy did its best to rescue some 30 or so sailors from the ship. The Indian Navy issued a statement some 24 hours later on the fate of the warship, merely noting the incident. There was no attempt at rescue of the sailor onboard. The IRIS Dena was returning home after attending a fleet review called by the Indian Navy in November. It was a "guest of India’s navy" yet there was no condemnation of the US action, right in India's backyard.