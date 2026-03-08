Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

Pradhan urges holistic, inclusive strategy on Women's Day, says silos won't work for true women's empowerment

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the press conference
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the press conference | Photo: PTI
  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for a holistic and inclusive approach to women's issues, arguing that isolated efforts fall short in addressing complex realities.

  • He stressed integrating education, health, economic empowerment, and social elements to support women as equal partners in national growth.

  • The remarks, made on International Women's Day, align with India's women-led development agenda and push for interconnected solutions to achieve lasting gender equity.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (March 8, 2026) emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle women's challenges, stating that addressing issues in isolation is no longer effective.

Marking International Women's Day, Pradhan highlighted that women's empowerment requires integrating multiple dimensions, including education, health, economic participation, safety, and societal attitudes—into a unified, inclusive framework.

"We cannot work on women's issues in isolation. There is need to adopt a holistic and inclusive approach towards them," he said, underscoring how interconnected factors must be addressed together to enable women to contribute fully to India's progress and development.

His comments reinforce the government's focus on women-led development, aligning with initiatives in skill-building, digital access, financial inclusion, and gender-sensitive policies aimed at creating equitable opportunities across sectors.

The statement arrives as India continues to advance gender equality, with gains in female education enrollment and workforce programs offset by ongoing challenges like workplace disparities, safety concerns, and cultural barriers that demand coordinated, multi-faceted action.

