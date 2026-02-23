BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra in Emotional In Memoriam Tribute

Dharmendra was honoured at the BAFTA Awards 2026.
Dharmendra was honoured at the BAFTA Awards 2026. The tribute brought a wave of emotion to the British Academy Film Awards as global cinema paused to honour the Bollywood legend. Best known as the He-Man of Bollywood, he was remembered during the In Memoriam segment, placing his legacy firmly on an international stage.
Fans across India watched with pride as his image appeared among some of the most respected names in world cinema. It was a quiet but powerful acknowledgement of a career that spanned more than six decades and over 300 films.
BAFTA In Memoriam 2026 remembers a Bollywood icon
The tribute unfolded at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the ceremony was hosted by Alan Cumming. Singer Jessie Ware performed a moving rendition of Barbra Streisand’s The Way We Were as a montage honoring artists who passed away over the last year.
Dharmendra was featured alongside international figures including Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall, and Rob Reiner. He was the only Indian personality included in this year’s segment, underlining the scale of his influence.
A six-decade legacy in Indian cinema
Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to headline classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, and Dream Girl. Over time, he became one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars, admired for both action roles and gentle romantic performances.
His final big screen appearance came in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. He passed away on November 24, 2025, following a prolonged illness, just weeks before turning 90.
The 79th British Academy Film Awards also saw Indian representation beyond the tribute. Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong, which won Best Children’s Film, and Alia Bhatt made her BAFTA debut as a presenter, opening her remarks in Hindi.
