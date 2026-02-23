BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra in Emotional In Memoriam Tribute

Dharmendra BAFTA Awards 2026 tribute became one of the ceremony’s most emotional moments as the He-Man of Bollywood was remembered during the In Memoriam segment, celebrating his towering legacy in Indian cinema.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra
BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra In Memoriam segment Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dharmendra was honoured at the BAFTA Awards 2026.

  • BAFTA In Memoriam 2026 honoured his six-decade film legacy.

  • The Bollywood legend was remembered at the British Academy Film Awards.

Dharmendra was honoured at the BAFTA Awards 2026. The tribute brought a wave of emotion to the British Academy Film Awards as global cinema paused to honour the Bollywood legend. Best known as the He-Man of Bollywood, he was remembered during the In Memoriam segment, placing his legacy firmly on an international stage.

Fans across India watched with pride as his image appeared among some of the most respected names in world cinema. It was a quiet but powerful acknowledgement of a career that spanned more than six decades and over 300 films.

BAFTA In Memoriam 2026 remembers a Bollywood icon

The tribute unfolded at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the ceremony was hosted by Alan Cumming. Singer Jessie Ware performed a moving rendition of Barbra Streisand’s The Way We Were as a montage honoring artists who passed away over the last year.

Dharmendra was featured alongside international figures including Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall, and Rob Reiner. He was the only Indian personality included in this year’s segment, underlining the scale of his influence.

Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik, Mammootty Among Padma Awardees - null
Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik, Mammootty Among Padma Awardees

BY Outlook News Desk

A six-decade legacy in Indian cinema

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to headline classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, and Dream Girl. Over time, he became one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars, admired for both action roles and gentle romantic performances.

Related Content
Related Content

His final big screen appearance came in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. He passed away on November 24, 2025, following a prolonged illness, just weeks before turning 90.

The 79th British Academy Film Awards also saw Indian representation beyond the tribute. Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong, which won Best Children’s Film, and Alia Bhatt made her BAFTA debut as a presenter, opening her remarks in Hindi.

BAFTA 2026 winners - BAFTA
BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

BY Garima Das

The BAFTA Awards 2026 ceremony was held in London on February 23.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  4. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  5. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71