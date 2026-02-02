Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan Honour: ‘Had it come earlier…’

Hema Malini's reaction to Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan award

Speaking after the announcement, Hema Malini said the award brought joy not just to the family but to admirers across the country. She added that Dharmendra would have been deeply moved by the honour and that seeing his happiness would have meant everything to his fans. Her remarks reflected both celebration and a sense of loss, underlining how widely the actor was loved.