Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan Honour: ‘Had it come earlier…’

Hema Malini reacts emotionally to Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan honour.
Actor calls the national award long overdue.
Dharmendra’s six-decade legacy recognised posthumously.
The announcement of Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour has prompted an emotional response from Hema Malini, who described the recognition as a moment of pride tinged with regret. Reacting to the news, the veteran actor and politician said the honour would have meant even more had it come during Dharmendra’s lifetime.
Hema Malini's reaction to Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan award
Speaking after the announcement, Hema Malini said the award brought joy not just to the family but to admirers across the country. She added that Dharmendra would have been deeply moved by the honour and that seeing his happiness would have meant everything to his fans. Her remarks reflected both celebration and a sense of loss, underlining how widely the actor was loved.
In a separate statement, Malini described the recognition as overdue, thanking the government for finally acknowledging Dharmendra’s immense contribution to Indian cinema. She said the Padma Vibhushan validated a career built on dedication, versatility and a deep connection with audiences.
Dharmendra’s legacy and national recognition
The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, will be conferred posthumously on Dharmendra for his exceptional service to the arts. Fondly remembered as Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra left behind a body of work that spanned over six decades and defined multiple eras of popular cinema.
From action and romance to comedy and quiet drama, his performances in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke continue to resonate across generations. His screen persona combined strength with warmth, earning him a lasting place in Indian cultural memory.
Following his passing in November last year, Hema Malini had organised a prayer meet in the national capital, attended by senior political leaders and members of the film fraternity. The Padma Vibhushan now stands as a formal acknowledgement of a legacy that audiences had already immortalised.