Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan Honour: ‘Had it come earlier…’

Hema Malini has reacted to Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour, calling the recognition a proud but bittersweet moment.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Dharmendra and Hema Malini Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hema Malini reacts emotionally to Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan honour.

  • Actor calls the national award long overdue.

  • Dharmendra’s six-decade legacy recognised posthumously.

The announcement of Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour has prompted an emotional response from Hema Malini, who described the recognition as a moment of pride tinged with regret. Reacting to the news, the veteran actor and politician said the honour would have meant even more had it come during Dharmendra’s lifetime.

Hema Malini's reaction to Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan award

Speaking after the announcement, Hema Malini said the award brought joy not just to the family but to admirers across the country. She added that Dharmendra would have been deeply moved by the honour and that seeing his happiness would have meant everything to his fans. Her remarks reflected both celebration and a sense of loss, underlining how widely the actor was loved.

In a separate statement, Malini described the recognition as overdue, thanking the government for finally acknowledging Dharmendra’s immense contribution to Indian cinema. She said the Padma Vibhushan validated a career built on dedication, versatility and a deep connection with audiences.

Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik and Mammootty to receive Padma honours among 131 awardees - IMDb
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra Gets Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik Honoured With Padma Bhushan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dharmendra’s legacy and national recognition

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, will be conferred posthumously on Dharmendra for his exceptional service to the arts. Fondly remembered as Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra left behind a body of work that spanned over six decades and defined multiple eras of popular cinema.

Related Content
Related Content

From action and romance to comedy and quiet drama, his performances in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke continue to resonate across generations. His screen persona combined strength with warmth, earning him a lasting place in Indian cultural memory.

Hema Malini opens up about two prayer meets for Dharmendra - X/Hema Malini
Hema Malini Finally Reveals Why There Were Two Prayer Meetings For Dharmendra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Following his passing in November last year, Hema Malini had organised a prayer meet in the national capital, attended by senior political leaders and members of the film fraternity. The Padma Vibhushan now stands as a formal acknowledgement of a legacy that audiences had already immortalised.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  2. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes