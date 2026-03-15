Zakir Khan Seen In Hospital In Brother Arbaz Khan’s Ramzan Vlog

Zakir Khan hospitalised in Mumbai appeared in brother Arbaz Khan’s Ramzan vlog from Lilavati Hospital.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan Spotted In Hospital Robes Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Comedian Zakir Khan was seen hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in a Ramzan vlog shared by his brother Arbaz Khan.

  • Zakir appeared relaxed and in good spirits while watching the India vs England cricket match from his hospital suite.

  • The appearance comes weeks after the comedian announced a long break from performing to focus on his health.

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan was seen hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in a recent Ramzan vlog shared by his brother and influencer Arbaz Khan. The video showed the comedian wearing a hospital patient suit while spending time in what was described as a luxury suite. Despite the hospital stay, Zakir appeared relaxed and in good spirits while watching a high-stakes cricket match on television.

The vlog, shared on Instagram by Arbaz, captured moments from his day during Ramzan. It was mentioned by him that nothing had been filmed earlier in the day because he had not been feeling well. Later in the video, his fast was shown being broken at a KFC outlet with chicken nuggets after it was said that returning home in time had not been possible.

Inside the luxury hospital suite

A glimpse inside Zakir’s hospital room was also shown in the vlog. The suite was described by Arbaz as being “no less than a five-star hotel room”. During the clip, Zakir was seen watching the India versus England ICC World Cup match that had taken place on March 5.

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When Arbaz asked about his condition, the comedian was seen flashing a peace sign. It was then said by Zakir, “The match is in a critical spot right now.”

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The vlog also showed IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi visiting the comedian at the hospital. The couple later gained wider recognition after their lives inspired the 2023 film 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Health break and clarification

Zakir had earlier announced a long break from work while performing at a show in Hyderabad. It had been stated by him that he might step away for several years to focus on his health. “I’m going on a long, long break… probably till 2028–29, or even 2030,” it had been said by the comedian at the event.

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Later, while appearing at Spoken Fest in Mumbai, it was clarified by him that his health issues were not critical. “My health is a little bad, not very bad. What you’ve read on the internet is false,” it had been said.

The Ramzan vlog showing Zakir’s hospital stay was shared on Instagram on Saturday.

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