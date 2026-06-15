Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 3: Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Collects Rs 4.25 Cr So Far

According to a report in trade tracker Sacnilk, on Sunday, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata saw 24.1 percent growth in its collection; the film earned Rs 1.80 crores across 1914 shows. While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continues to earn in single digits, it closed its opening weekend with a net collection of Rs 4.25 crores, and its gross collection at Rs 5.09 crores. The film witnessed only puny improvement despite the weekend advantage. After opening with Rs 1 crore net on Friday, the film registered a healthy rise of nearly 45 per cent on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.45 crore net. However, it was unable to build significantly on that growth during its first Sunday.