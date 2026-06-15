Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 3: Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Collects Rs 4.25 Cr So Far

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer reflected marginal box office improvement over the weekend.
Haunted 3D sequel has been topping the box office yields in a packed week.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned an estimated ₹1.58 crore net on Sunday.
According to a report in trade tracker Sacnilk, on Sunday, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata saw 24.1 percent growth in its collection; the film earned Rs 1.80 crores across 1914 shows. While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continues to earn in single digits, it closed its opening weekend with a net collection of Rs 4.25 crores, and its gross collection at Rs 5.09 crores. The film witnessed only puny improvement despite the weekend advantage. After opening with Rs 1 crore net on Friday, the film registered a healthy rise of nearly 45 per cent on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.45 crore net. However, it was unable to build significantly on that growth during its first Sunday.
The film also witnessed a distinct reduction in screenings. Its show count reportedly dropped from 1,956 on Saturday to 794 on Sunday. Occupancy levels also dipped to around 14 per cent, compared to approximately 17 per cent the previous day.
In an effort to draw more audiences to theatres, the makers introduced a nationwide Buy One Get One (BOGO) ticket offer during the weekend. Despite the promotional campaign, the film’s collections remained largely steady, indicating that the offer had limited impact on boosting footfalls. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer faced severe competition from multiple releases at the box office. It arrived in theatres alongside Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Governor featuring Manoj Bajpayee, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past directed by Vikram Bhatt. Bhatt's film has been leading the race so far.
Ranaut's film has received support from state governments. During its opening weekend, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was declared tax-free in both Delhi and Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the decision after attending a special screening in Chandigarh with Kangana Ranaut, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had extended the same benefit earlier.
Manoj Tapadia Bharahas has directed Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film highlights the unstinting valour and humanity displayed by nurses during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The film also features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Asha Shelar, and Priya Arun Berde in important roles. The film released in theaters on 12th June 2026.