Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Goes Tax-Free In Haryana After CM's Big Endorsement

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was declared tax-free by the Haryana government after screening.
Nayab Singh Saini called the film motivational and socially inspiring.
Kangana Ranaut welcomed the decision, hoping for a wider reach across Haryana.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has received a significant boost at the box office after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state. The declaration came after the Chief Minister attended a special screening of the film in Chandigarh, where he praised its message and called it a film that deserves a wider audience.
The move is expected to increase accessibility for moviegoers across Haryana and potentially strengthen the film's theatrical run during its opening week.
Haryana CM Praises Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Speaking to reporters after the screening, the Chief Minister said films that inspire citizens and encourage a sense of responsibility should be supported. According to Saini, it was stated that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata carries a motivational message and encourages viewers to reflect on their duties towards society.
The announcement quickly drew attention on social media, with many praising the decision to support a film rooted in real-life courage and public service.
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Tax-Free Status
Kangana Ranaut welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude to the Haryana government. It was stated by the actor that the government's move would help the film reach a larger audience across the state.
The film is based on the bravery displayed by medical staff during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, particularly at Mumbai's Cama Hospital. Inspired by true events, the story pays tribute to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who protected patients during one of the darkest nights in India's recent history.
Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan in important roles.
Released recently in cinemas, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continues to attract attention for both its subject matter and its attempt to spotlight unsung heroes who risked their lives to save hundreds during the attacks.