Rahul Dravid's Son Impresses As Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters Edge Hubli Tigers In Maharaja Trophy Thriller - Watch

Samit Dravid, son of the veteran Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid scored an impressive 32 off 23 balls for Kerala Bengaluru Blasters in Maharaja Trophy 2026.
Rohan Patil and Praveen Dubey added their contributions as well to go past 200 in the allotted 20 overs.
Ajay Jadeja on X posted a clip of Samit's innings, showcasing his exceptionla batting masterclass.
Samit Plays A Classy Supporting Knock
Young cricketer Samit Dravid, son of the veteran Rahul Dravid grabbed the attention of fans again after scoring an impressive 32 off 23 balls for Kerala Bengaluru Blasters against Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy 2026.
Batting with sheer elegance, Samit scored six boundaries and relied on timing and placement rather than on power. His knock laid the foundation for his team and later showcased his growing maturity in domestic cricket.
Patil And Dubey Power Blasters Past 200
After Samit's contribution, Rohan Patil took the charge with a brilliant 64 and Praveen Dubey added a quickfire 51 to set a target of 208 in their allotted 20 overs.
Their aggressive finishing ensured the Hubli Tigers face a daunting target.
Watch Samit Dravid's Batting Masterclass Against Hubli Tigers
Samit Dravid displayed remarkable composure and technique during his 32-run cameo, striking six boundaries with effortless timing. His innings played a key role in setting up Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters' thrilling victory.