The Greatest Commonwealth Games Athletes Ahead Of Glasgow 2026

Emma McKeon, Australia's veteran swimmer is the greatest Commonwealth athlete of all time having won 20 medals.
Jaspal Rana remains the most decorated athlete for India having won a total of 15 medals for the nation in shooting.
As Glasgow 2026 begins, these athletes remain the benchmark for the next generation of Commonwealth Games champions.
As we approach near to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon stands alone at the top of the all-time individual medal table.
McKeon has won 20 Commonwealth Games medals, including 14 gold, one silver and five bronze.
Her record-breaking Birmingham 2022 campaign cemented her place as the most decorated athlete in the history of the Games.
Australia’s dominance is also reflected throughout the all-time rankings, with swimming legends Leisel Jones, Susie O’Neill and Ian Thorpe all among the most successful athletes ever to compete at the Commonwealth Games.
Top Commonwealth Games Athletes Of All Time
|Rank
|Athlete
|Nation
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Emma McKeon
|Australia
|Swimming
|14
|1
|5
|20
|2
|Phillip Adams
|Australia
|Shooting
|7
|9
|2
|18
|2
|Mick Gault
|England
|Shooting
|9
|4
|5
|18
|4
|Susie O’Neill
|Australia
|Swimming
|10
|—
|—
|15
|5
|Ian Thorpe
|Australia
|Swimming
|10
|—
|—
|13
|6
|Leisel Jones
|Australia
|Swimming
|10
|—
|—
|11
Note: The available data provides overall medal totals for some athletes but does not include a complete gold-silver-bronze breakdown for every athlete.
Jaspal Rana: Remembering India's Most Decorated Commonwealth Athlete
For India, Jaspal Rana, the veteran shooter remains the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete having won 15 medals for the nation which includes 9 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze in his glorious Commonwealth career.
He is followed by shooting star Samaresh Jung, who won 14 medals across the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Games.
Table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal, with 13 medals, is another Indian icon who has left an enduring mark on the competition.
As Glasgow 2026 begins, these athletes remain the benchmark for the next generation of Commonwealth Games champions.