Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch Glasgow CWG In Australia

Channel 7, 7mate and 7plus will be the main destinations for watching the 2026 Commonwealth Games live in Australia.
Australia has topped the medal table at every edition of Commonwealth Games except for Glasgow 2014.
The Aussies will look forward to showcase their sheer dominance in the games once again.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available to watch live and free in Australia on the Seven Network. Television coverage will be available on Channel 7 and 7mate, while the 7plus app will offer comprehensive live streaming and on-demand replays.
The 7plus platform will allow the viewers to keep an overall track of multiple sporting events and follow the Aussies throughout the games.
Viewers can use the platform to watch live coverage and catch up on events they may have missed through on-demand content.
Australia At Commonwealth Games
Australia enters the Glasgow 2026 games with an impressive record. At Birmingham 2022, the Aussies topped the medal table with 67 gold medals and winning 178 medals overall.
Australia has topped the CWG medal table at every edition since 1990 apart from Glasgow 2014.
With the games taking place at Glasgow, Scotland again this time, the Aussies will look forward to forget the past and showcase their sheer dominance in the games.