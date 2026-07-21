India's Chenab Push Explained: Is New Delhi Rewriting The Indus Waters Playbook?

Why Is India Seeking Renegotiation?

India has advanced three arguments for renegotiation or abeyance of the treaty. The first is security: the treaty was negotiated when terrorism was not a feature of India-Pakistan relations, and India has argued that Pakistan's use of non-state actors to attack Indian territory fundamentally changes the basis of bilateral treaties, including IWT. The Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians in April 2025, provided the most recent and most severe provocation.