India's Chenab Push Explained: Is New Delhi Rewriting The Indus Waters Playbook?

Following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.
The Indus Waters Treaty (1960) gave India limited rights on the Chenab: run-of-the-river hydropower and restricted irrigation, with Pakistan holding primary downstream entitlements.
Pakistan's Climate Change Minister and Defence Minister have both threatened war over India's moves.
The Indus Waters Treaty has survived two full-scale wars, multiple military standoffs, and six decades of fractious India-Pakistan relations. It was brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, and is widely cited as one of the world's most durable transboundary water agreements.
In May 2025, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India placed it in abeyance. In the months since, what began as a diplomatic signal has been converted into concrete infrastructure — tunnels, dams, and hydropower facilities on the Chenab River that are designed to outlast any future diplomatic settlement.
Why Is The Chenab River Central To India's Strategy?
Of the three western rivers allocated primarily to Pakistan under the 1960 treaty — the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — the Chenab is the most strategically accessible for India. The Chenab has been central to hydroelectric production, with projects such as Baglihar and Dul Hasti already operational.
Its upper tributaries, the Chandra and Bhaga, flow through Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti region before converging into the Chenab. That geography places the river's headwaters within comparatively accessible terrain at a point that sits physically upstream of the treaty's most sensitive allocation questions.
The Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel project aims to divert surplus water from the Chandra River in Lahaul-Spiti through an 8.7-kilometre underground tunnel beneath the Pir Panjal range into the Beas basin. Once through the tunnel and into the Beas, the diverted water enters the eastern river system — the three rivers allocated to India under the 1960 treaty — and can be used freely for irrigation and storage.
What Projects Are Being Accelerated?
India has accelerated several strategic hydropower and river-linking projects on the Chenab river system. The Indian government has issued notifications inviting tenders for the Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project in May 2026. The project is estimated at around ₹2,600 crore. Beyond the tunnel, India is accelerating work on multiple hydropower projects on the Chenab: Ratle (850 MW), Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), and Kwar (540 MW).
The Sawalkot Dam, with 1.8 million acre-feet of proposed storage, stands as a pivotal post-treaty project. Once completed, it could irrigate tens of thousands of hectares and contribute to downstream diversions.
How Does The Indus Waters Treaty Limit India's Use Of Western Rivers?
The Indus Waters Treaty divides the six rivers of the Indus system between India and Pakistan. The three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — were allocated to India. The three western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — were allocated to Pakistan, with India permitted only limited uses: run-of-the-river hydropower projects (which cannot impound significant quantities of water), limited irrigation in specific areas, and certain domestic uses.
The critical restriction is on storage and diversion. India was prohibited from building dams on western rivers that would impound significant volumes of water, and from diverting western river flows into eastern. For six decades, treaty sensitivities, political caution, and the World Bank's dispute-resolution oversight kept these restrictions largely in place, even during periods of severe India-Pakistan tension. India's suspension of the treaty has changed that calculus.
Why Is India Seeking Renegotiation?
India has advanced three arguments for renegotiation or abeyance of the treaty. The first is security: the treaty was negotiated when terrorism was not a feature of India-Pakistan relations, and India has argued that Pakistan's use of non-state actors to attack Indian territory fundamentally changes the basis of bilateral treaties, including IWT. The Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians in April 2025, provided the most recent and most severe provocation.
The second argument is changed circumstances: India's population has grown substantially since 1960, its water needs in Jammu & Kashmir and downstream states have expanded, and climate change is altering Himalayan glacier dynamics in ways that the 1960 negotiators could not have anticipated. India argues that a 65-year-old treaty should be open to renegotiation to reflect these changed realities.
The third is asymmetry: India has argued that Pakistan has systematically obstructed treaty implementation, filed frivolous disputes at international arbitration, and refused to participate in dispute resolution mechanisms in good faith. Placing the treaty in abeyance, in this framing, is not aggression but a response to Pakistan's own failure to honour treaty obligations.
What Does This Mean For Pakistan?
Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik has warned that Islamabad would 'cut off those hands' seeking to claim Pakistan's share of the Indus waters. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared that Islamabad could 'go to war' if its water security were threatened. The rhetoric reflects the depth of Pakistan's strategic anxiety.
Any significant reduction in Chenab and Indus flows would have direct, catastrophic consequences for Pakistani agriculture.
However, Pakistan's legal argument is considerably weaker than its political rhetoric suggests. The Indus Waters Treaty grants Pakistan treaty-based rights to utilise specified waters; it does not confer sovereign ownership over the rivers themselves. Since the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab originate in Indian territory, the treaty preserved India's territorial sovereignty while regulating utilisation of river waters between two sovereign states.
Could This Permanently Change South Asia's Water Politics?
The question is not whether India's Chenab push will affect South Asian water politics — it already has. The question is whether the infrastructure being built now will outlast whatever diplomatic settlement eventually follows, and whether that creates irreversible facts on the ground that any future Indian government would find it politically impossible to reverse.
For South Asia's water politics broadly, the collapse of the IWT framework — even partial and temporary — removes the most successful model of transboundary water management on the subcontinent. The Brahmaputra, where China is India's upstream neighbour, the Cauvery, where India has its own internal interstate water disputes, and the Teesta, where India and Bangladesh share a river and an incomplete treaty, all have interested observers watching what happens when the Indus template breaks down.
If India succeeds in converting treaty suspension into permanent upstream advantage, every other downstream country in South Asia will be recalculating its water security assumptions.