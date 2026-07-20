Punjab's Rural Jobs U-Turn Explained: Why The AAP Government Changed Course On The Centre's Employment Scheme

Why Has The AAP Government Changed Its Stand?

Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, both non-BJP-ruled states, faced practical and financial pressures in staying out of the new framework and eventually decided to join the national rollout. The most immediate pressure is fiscal. Staying outside VB-G RAM-G does not mean Punjab's rural workers stop needing employment support — it means the state would have had to fund an alternative rural jobs programme from its own depleted resources, or leave those workers without any guarantee.