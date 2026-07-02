Outlook Explains | What VB-G RAM G Changes For Rural Workers

Will Wages Change Under The New System?

The Union government has officially notified an interim base wage rate of ₹300 per day for the rollout, ensuring that no notified wage under the programme is below ₹300 per day. According to a Ministry of Rural Development statement, “the national average notified wage has increased from ₹298.8 per day under MGNREGA to ₹327.4 per day under VB–G RAM G, representing an average increase of ₹28.6 per day.” Further, all payments under the new system will bypass local intermediaries and be routed directly into bank or post office accounts via compulsory Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).