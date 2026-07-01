Centre Implements Revised Rural Job Wages; Sets New Floor At ₹300

Narrowing Regional Wage Gaps

Compensation levels rose across all 34 states, Union Territories and wage regions. The national average daily wage climbed from ₹298.8 under the previous scheme to ₹327.4 under the VB-G RAM G, reflecting a bump of ₹28.6 daily. This represents an overall increase of more than 10% on average. Authorities raised pay in 21 states and administrative regions to meet the new ₹300 floor. Prior to this adjustment, the minimum daily compensation stood at ₹241.