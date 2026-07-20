Hamas Names Exiled Gaza Chief Khalil Al-Hayya As Leader

Hamas has appointed Khalil al-Hayya as its new overall leader, succeeding Yahya Sinwar
Al-Hayya, Hamas's exiled Gaza chief and chief negotiator, has emerged as one of the group's most influential leaders
Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in October 2024, while Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in July 2024
Hamas has named Khalil al-Hayya as its new overall leader, according to a statement from the Palestinian militant group on Monday. Al-Hayya, the group's exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator, has become an increasingly central figure in the leadership of Hamas since the deaths of Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran in July 2024.
He replaces Sinwar, who was killed in combat with Israeli forces in 2024 as Hamas fought a full-scale, two-year war with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Al-Hayya was among top officials targeted in an Israeli attack in Doha in 2025, Israeli officials told Reuters.
The appointment comes as Hamas has made significant political shifts in recent weeks. On July 6, the group announced the dissolution of its administrative body that has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, clearing the way for a Palestinian technocratic committee to assume civilian rule in the war-battered enclave.
"The movement has decided to dissolve the Gaza government committee and to appoint a nationally accepted figure to oversee the committee's work until the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza formally assumes its responsibilities," a Hamas official told AFP at the time.
The decision marked a significant political shift by the militant group, which has run Gaza since its fighters seized control from rival Palestinian movement Fatah in 2007. The move came as the group faced mounting pressure over post-war governance and reconstruction, with key disputes over its disarmament and future role remaining unresolved.
Sinwar's Killing And Leadership Transition
Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken, was killed in combat with Israeli forces in October 2024. His death dealt a significant blow to Hamas's leadership structure, which had already been decimated by Israeli strikes.
Haniyeh, the group's political chief, was killed in Tehran in July 2024 in an attack widely attributed to Israel. The deaths of both leaders left a leadership vacuum that al-Hayya has now filled.
Al-Hayya's appointment signals continuity in Hamas's leadership and negotiating stance. He has been a key figure in ceasefire negotiations with Israel and has been involved in indirect talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
Unresolved Issues And Ongoing Conflict
The announcement comes nearly 1,000 days after the start of the war, which has killed 73,066 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. A US-brokered ceasefire took effect in October 2025, securing the release of all surviving hostages and about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, key disputes remain unresolved, including the disarmament of Hamas and the future governance of Gaza.
The war has displaced much of Gaza's population and caused extensive damage to homes, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. By August 2025, about 1.9 million people, roughly 90 per cent of Gaza's population, had been displaced, with much of the enclave facing acute or catastrophic levels of food insecurity.
Since the truce took effect, at least 1,053 Palestinians have been killed and 3,406 others wounded, according to Gaza's Government Media Office, which says it has documented 3,465 Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement. Despite the truce, the Israeli military has continued expanding the territory under its control in Gaza.