Spain Vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Ends In Chaos After Leandro Paredes Loses His Cool

Leandro Paredes sparked a heated post-match altercation as Spain celebrated their World Cup triumph over Argentina
Players from both teams clashed after the final whistle before coaches and officials restored order
Ferran Torres' extra-time winner sealed a 1-0 victory as Spain ended Argentina's title defence
Spain had barely begun celebrating their second FIFA World Cup title when emotions spilled over on the pitch at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium). Moments after the final whistle confirmed a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina, jubilant Spanish players sprinted towards the centre circle to celebrate.
In the chaos, Nahuel Molina took exception to the celebrations unfolding around him, triggering a confrontation that quickly escalated into a mass altercation.
Rodri initially stepped in as players from both sides exchanged words, but the situation worsened when Eric Garcia became involved. The flashpoint arrived with Leandro Paredes, who rushed into the melee and aggressively confronted García before shoving him to the ground.
As more players joined the confrontation, pushing and shouting replaced the celebrations, forcing teammates, coaching staff and officials to intervene. Lionel Scaloni was among those trying to restore calm, while Paredes later clashed with Gavi as tensions continued to boil over. Reports after the match also stated that Paredes was shown a red card for his involvement in the post-match incidents.
The confrontation briefly overshadowed what should have been Spain's crowning moment after an outstanding tournament. Although order was eventually restored, the heated scenes reflected the frustration inside the Argentina camp after seeing their hopes of retaining the World Cup come to an end.
Ferran Torres Delivers World Cup Glory for Spain
Before tempers exploded after the final whistle, the contest itself had been a tense tactical battle.
Spain dominated possession for long periods but struggled to find a way past Emiliano Martinez, who produced a string of outstanding saves to keep Argentina alive. Luis de la Fuente's side finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute when substitute Ferran Torres converted after excellent work from Nico Williams, sealing a 1-0 extra-time victory and Spain's second FIFA World Cup title.
Argentina, captained by Lionel Messi, found opportunities hard to come by against Spain's disciplined defence. Their task became even tougher after Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in extra time, leaving the defending champions with ten men during the closing stages.
Despite Martinez's heroics in goal, Argentina were unable to force a response as Spain held firm to complete a memorable triumph and add the World Cup to the UEFA Euro 2024 crown already secured under Luis de la Fuente.