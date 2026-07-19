Spain 0-0 Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Cucurella's Shot Narrowly Misses The Goal

Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Lionel Messi's Argentina face the challenge of Lamine Yamal's Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Check real-time updates of the ESP vs ARG summit clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium

Spain's Rodri, left, vies for the ball with Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Spain's Rodri, left, vies for the ball with Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where the footballing world holds its breath as Spain's "La Roja" battle Argentina's "La Albiceleste" at the New York New Jersey Stadium. With both nations vying for immortality, Spain hold the momentum of a historic 37-game unbeaten streak under Luis de la Fuente's tactical guidance. Conversely, Lionel Scaloni's resilient Argentina must chase back-to-back world titles, relying on the enduring brilliance of captain Lionel Messi and the shot-stopping heroics of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. This heavyweight meeting between the two titans sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the midfield metronome of Spain's Rodri and the explosive dribbling of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal against the defensive grit and collective spirit of the reigning champions. Meanwhile, both sides are likely to deploy possession-based approaches, giving football purists a golden opportunity to witness a masterclass in strategy, meaning a single moment of individual quality in this final will instantly decide which nation cements its legacy in the annals of history. Follow ESP vs ARG final match live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Jul 2026, 01:19:35 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 40' | ESP 0-0 ARG | Spain are turning up the heat! La Roja stitched together a gorgeous attacking sequence as Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Álex Baena combined effectively to find Fabián Ruiz, who cleverly poked the ball through to Mikel Oyarzabal. Oyarzabal immediately rifled a powerful, first-time left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area, forcing Emiliano Martínez into a sharp save as he dove low to his left to keep the score level.

20 Jul 2026, 01:12:24 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 35' | ESP 0-0 ARG | Álex Baena showed great skill to drop his shoulder and glide past Gonzalo Montiel, but Cristian Romero was perfectly positioned to clear the danger. Argentina immediately looked to counter-attack, forcing Rodri into a tactical foul as he dragged Alexis Mac Allister to the ground. It’s a prime opportunity for Argentina to whip a dangerous set-piece into the box and put this resolute Spanish defense to the test from the left flank.

20 Jul 2026, 01:08:44 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 30' | ESP 0-0 ARG | Spain’s defensive transition has been exceptional, suffocating Argentina every time they lose the ball. This time, Marc Cucurella was outmuscled in a tight duel by his former Chelsea teammate, Enzo Fernández. However, with zero passing options available once he secured the ball, Fernández was forced into a desperate, aimless long punt forward that drifted harmlessly out of play, handing possession right back to a patient and relentless Spanish side.

20 Jul 2026, 01:00:21 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

20 Jul 2026, 12:57:15 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' | ESP 0-0 ARG | Argentina are beginning to turn the screw as the intensity rises at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Rodrigo De Paul earned a dangerous free-kick after Álex Baena bundled into the back of Lionel Messi, but the resulting delivery proved just an inch too high for Nicolás González, who had successfully escaped his marker at the far post. While Lionel Scaloni’s men are visibly shifting gears and upping the tempo, they have yet to truly trouble Unai Simón as we pass the 17-minute mark.

20 Jul 2026, 12:52:07 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 15' | ESP 0-0 ARG | Tensions are boiling over on the Spanish bench following a late, lunging challenge by Alexis Mac Allister on Dani Olmo. The Liverpool midfielder has narrowly escaped an early booking, with referee Slavko Vinčić opting for a lenient approach, clearly intent on maintaining the intensity and flow of this final’s opening exchanges despite the vocal protests from the sideline.

20 Jul 2026, 12:47:22 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | ESP 0-0 ARG | The final has settled into a breathless, end-to-end rhythm! Spain are currently dictating the tempo, and their frustration is clear after referee Slavko Vinčić waved play on following a heavy challenge by Alexis Mac Allister on Pedro Porro—who had been brilliantly played in by a deft flick from Mikel Oyarzabal. While La Roja have looked the more threatening side early on, Argentina remain a constant danger on the counter; Unai Simón has already been forced into sharp action, expertly rushing off his line to deny Lionel Messi a clear strike on goal just moments ago.

20 Jul 2026, 12:44:39 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 5' | ESP 0-0 ARG | Huge chance for Spain! Lamine Yamal comes agonizingly close to opening the scoring in the final. After a clever deflection off a teammate's cross lands perfectly for Dani Olmo, he quickly fires the ball back into the teenager's path. Yamal settles it and looks set to bury it, but a desperate, combined defensive effort from Lisandro Martínez and Emiliano Martínez manages to scramble the ball away and keep the scoreline level!

20 Jul 2026, 12:38:03 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off The FIFA World Cup 2026™ final is officially underway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium! Defending champions Argentina 🇦🇷 and European giants Spain 🇪🇸 are clashing for football's ultimate prize. Lionel Messi leads the Albiceleste in their pursuit of back-to-back world titles, while Spain looks to break through against the tournament's most potent attack with their formidable defensive record. The atmosphere in East Rutherford is electric as these two titans finally meet on the sport's biggest stage. Follow along as we track every moment of this historic encounter.

20 Jul 2026, 12:24:51 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ARG Substitutes ARGENTINA SUBS: Juan Musso, Marcos Senesi, Leandro Paredes, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Geronimo Rulli, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Nicolas Otamendi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina

20 Jul 2026, 12:19:59 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ESP Substitutes SPAIN SUBS: David Raya, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Yeremy Pino, Joan Garcia, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias.

20 Jul 2026, 12:19:17 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Photo Gallery Fans eager to see the live action photos of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and other stars from both sides, can get it here.

20 Jul 2026, 12:11:46 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Starting XI Of Spain Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena

20 Jul 2026, 12:07:02 am IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Starting XI Of Argentina Emiliano Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico González, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez

19 Jul 2026, 11:59:58 pm IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Wildfire Smoke Threat The buildup to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final has been significantly disrupted by thick, acrid wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada, blanketing the New York and New Jersey region in a hazardous haze. While the air quality reached "very unhealthy" levels earlier in the week—prompting health advisories and raising concerns over the safety of the open-air MetLife Stadium—meteorologists expect conditions to improve significantly by Sunday. Heavy thunderstorms moving through the area on Saturday are forecasted to help disperse the worst of the particulate matter, likely shifting the air quality to "moderate" by kickoff. Despite the lingering uncertainty and calls for caution from medical experts regarding the impact of even moderate pollution on high-intensity athletic performance, FIFA has indicated that there are no plans to relocate or postpone the match.

19 Jul 2026, 11:52:24 pm IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Key Battles The fate of the Spain vs Argentina match will depend on the key battles of some players including Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. You can find the key battles of the ESP vs ARG match here.

19 Jul 2026, 11:44:10 pm IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Is The Referee And Who Are The Officials? Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia) Assistant Referee 1: Tomaž Klančnik (Slovenia) Assistant Referee 2: Andraž Kovačič (Slovenia) Fourth Official: Adham Makhadmeh (Jordan) Reserve Assistant Referee: Mohammad Al-Kalaf (Jordan) VAR: Bastian Dankert (Germany) Assistant VAR: Nicolás Gallo (Colombia) VAR Support: Khamis Al-Marri (Qatar)

19 Jul 2026, 11:31:50 pm IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Golden Boot Race Stays On The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot has evolved into a historic duel between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. Mbappé currently leads the standings with 10 goals after a prolific campaign that concluded with a brace in France's thrilling 6-4 loss to England in the third-place play-off. In addition to securing the top spot in this tournament's scoring charts, the French captain also surpassed Messi to become the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, boasting 22 goals to Messi's 21. While Mbappé has finished his tournament, Messi remains in contention with eight goals and holds one final opportunity to close the gap when Argentina faces Spain in the World Cup final on July 19.

19 Jul 2026, 11:22:40 pm IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: An Opportunity For A Double Spain won the Euro Cup and the FIFA World Cup under the coaching Vicente Del Bosque in 2008 and 2010. Now Spain have the same opportunity to repeat the same under Luis de La Fuente.

19 Jul 2026, 11:15:13 pm IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10 Things To Know Spain and Argentina match poses to be one of the most intriguing final matches due to their deep-rooted football culture and history. Fans eager to know 10 things about the ESP vs ARG match, can know it here.

19 Jul 2026, 11:06:57 pm IST Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Date: July 19, 2026 Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM ET (12:30 AM IST on July 20) Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)