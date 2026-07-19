PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Star Clinches Title With Straight-Games Victory

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-17, 21-17 Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu is the BWF Japan Open 2026 champion! The Indian star wraps up the final in straight games, 21-17, 21-17, producing a composed and dominant performance against Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu controlled the rallies from start to finish, attacking with precision and defending resolutely to clinch a memorable Super 750 title in Tokyo.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Greetings!
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Live Streaming!
Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Former Commonwealth Games medallist Trupti Murgunde on Sindhu
"She's been playing quite well but she hadn't got that kind of a break. Sometimes a run like this, where you've made it to the final and had some good wins, definitely gives you a good feeling and a good boost," Murgunde told PTI.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game on in Tokyo!
PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi are underway in the Japan Open 2026 final, with the Super 750 title up for grabs
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 16-12 Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu is beginning to pull away! The Indian star opens up a 16-12 lead over Akane Yamaguchi in the first game, winning the longer rallies and putting her Japanese rival under pressure with some crisp attacking play.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-17 Yamaguchi
First game to PV Sindhu! The Indian ace takes the opener 21-17 after a composed and aggressive display. She controlled the rallies, found the lines consistently, and heads into the second game with the early advantage in the Japan Open 2026 final.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-17, 11-7 Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu is firmly in control! The Indian shuttler carries her momentum into the second game, opening up an 11-7 lead after taking the first 21-17. She's dictating the rallies with confident attacking play and is now just 10 points away from lifting the BWF Japan Open 2026 title.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-17, 17-13 Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu is closing in on the title! Holding a 17-13 lead in the second game after taking the opener 21-17, the Indian star continues to dictate the pace with confident shot-making. Just four more points separate her from the BWF Japan Open 2026 crown.