PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Star Clinches Title With Straight-Games Victory

Japan Open 2026 Badminton Highlights, PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open final clash between India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday, July 19, as it happened at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

PV Sindhu ended her long wait for a major BWF World Tour title by defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final to win the BWF Japan Open 2026 Super 750 crown in Tokyo. The two-time Olympic medallist produced a composed and attacking display throughout the contest, taking control of the opening game before carrying the momentum into the second. Sindhu dictated the rallies with her powerful smashes and precise court coverage, never allowing the home favourite to mount a sustained comeback. The victory capped a remarkable week for the Indian, who became the first Indian woman to reach the Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei in the semifinals and then completed the job in style to lift one of the biggest titles of her career.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jul 2026, 10:03:38 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-17, 21-17 Yamaguchi PV Sindhu is the BWF Japan Open 2026 champion! The Indian star wraps up the final in straight games, 21-17, 21-17, producing a composed and dominant performance against Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu controlled the rallies from start to finish, attacking with precision and defending resolutely to clinch a memorable Super 750 title in Tokyo.

19 Jul 2026, 07:23:38 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Greetings! Hello, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi. Stay tuned for live updates.

19 Jul 2026, 07:43:50 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.

19 Jul 2026, 08:13:01 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Former Commonwealth Games medallist Trupti Murgunde on Sindhu "She's been playing quite well but she hadn't got that kind of a break. Sometimes a run like this, where you've made it to the final and had some good wins, definitely gives you a good feeling and a good boost," Murgunde told PTI.

19 Jul 2026, 09:10:26 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game on in Tokyo! PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi are underway in the Japan Open 2026 final, with the Super 750 title up for grabs

19 Jul 2026, 09:37:59 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 16-12 Yamaguchi PV Sindhu is beginning to pull away! The Indian star opens up a 16-12 lead over Akane Yamaguchi in the first game, winning the longer rallies and putting her Japanese rival under pressure with some crisp attacking play.

19 Jul 2026, 09:37:59 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-17 Yamaguchi First game to PV Sindhu! The Indian ace takes the opener 21-17 after a composed and aggressive display. She controlled the rallies, found the lines consistently, and heads into the second game with the early advantage in the Japan Open 2026 final.

19 Jul 2026, 09:49:35 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-17, 11-7 Yamaguchi PV Sindhu is firmly in control! The Indian shuttler carries her momentum into the second game, opening up an 11-7 lead after taking the first 21-17. She's dictating the rallies with confident attacking play and is now just 10 points away from lifting the BWF Japan Open 2026 title.