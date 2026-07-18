Sonam Wangchuk Continues Hunger Strike In Hospital, Hasn't Eaten Or Drunk Anything: Personal Doctors

Doctors told Outlook India that Sonam Wangchuk remains on an indefinite hunger strike and has not consumed food, water or glucose despite being hospitalised.
His medical team said his vitals and blood tests were normal and questioned the need for shifting him to Safdarjung Hospital.
Doctors also alleged they have been denied access to Wangchuk and his medical records, with only his wife being allowed to meet him.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike despite being shifted to Delhi's Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, and has not consumed any food, water or glucose since his admission, Dr Nitin Adige, a private practitioner and part of Wangchuk's own team of doctors who have been monitoring his health, told Outlook India.
His own medical team also disputed claims that his condition had warranted hospitalisation, saying his vital parameters and blood tests were normal until he was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning.
According to Dr Adige, Wangchuk has refused all forms of nutritional support since being admitted. "They tried to feed him, but he has made it clear that until his demands are fulfilled, he will continue his fast. He has not taken food, water or glucose. Only routine medical check-ups are being carried out," he said.
Wangchuk was shifted to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital at around 7:40 am on Saturday after completing 20 days of his indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he has been protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The transfer came a day after a medical team from the hospital examined him at the protest site amid concerns over his health.
A health bulletin, released by the Safdarjung hospital, confirmed that Wangchuk had declined intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and medications. The hospital said that he was conscious and haemodynamically stable, with his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation within normal limits.
He was showing clinical signs of dehydration due to his prolonged fast and required immediate medical intervention, the note read. It added that an AIIMS expert had endorsed the recommendation for intravenous fluids and electrolyte therapy, but according to the bulletin, his family has also not yet consented to the recommended treatment.
According to the Delhi Police, Wangchuk was shifted on expert medical advice and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.
"As per the orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Shri Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," Delhi Police said in a statement.
However, doctors associated with Wangchuk's medical team challenged that assessment. "His health was good. We were continuously monitoring his ECG, his blood tests were being conducted regularly, and government doctors were visiting him every morning and evening. There was nothing critical or serious enough to require hospitalisation," one of the doctors told Outlook India.
The doctor said Wangchuk's blood investigations conducted on Friday afternoon were normal and that his vital signs remained stable when government doctors examined him again later in the evening. "If there had been any critical issue, only then should he have been taken to the hospital. There was no need for hospitalisation," the doctor said.
The doctor further claimed that Wangchuk's medical team has been denied access to him since he was admitted. "I have been monitoring his health for the last 20 days, yet even I have not been allowed to meet him. Our team of doctors has not been allowed in, nor has the legal team. Only his wife is being allowed to meet him," the doctor alleged.
The doctors also said they have not been provided with Wangchuk's latest medical records or the reports on the basis of which he was admitted. "As treating doctors, we normally examine the patient's file and assess the condition ourselves. But we have not even been able to reach him because the entire floor is under strict control," the doctor said.
The medical team also questioned the presence of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs at the hospital. "An officer from the Ministry has been sitting there continuously. We don't know why they are there or what role they have in a patient's medical care," the doctor alleged.
The doctor also said that he remains committed to participating in the proposed march to Parliament on Monday if circumstances permit.