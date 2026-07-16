Why ISRO's Top Scientists Are Leaving, And Why The Government Is Trying To Stop

At the core of the issue is a stark disparity in compensation. ISRO scientists, classified as civil servants, are bound by government pay scales that pale in comparison to what the private market now offers for equivalent expertise. Beyond money, veteran scientists frequently point to the stifling weight of public sector bureaucracy. The slow pace of administrative approvals, rigid hierarchical promotion structures, and a perceived decline in personal creative agency can sap the motivation of even the most dedicated engineers. When senior scientists feel that their days are consumed more by administrative paperwork than by pioneering research, the appeal of a more dynamic, agile work environment becomes incredibly powerful.