Why ISRO's Top Scientists Are Leaving, And Why The Government Is Trying To Stop

The Department of Space has centralised approval for resignations and voluntary retirements of senior ISRO scientists following the departure of more than 100 experienced personnel from key centres.
Low government pay, bureaucratic hurdles, limited career growth and lucrative opportunities in India's rapidly expanding private space industry are driving the talent exodus.
The government fears the loss of institutional expertise could affect flagship missions such as Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, Mangalyaan-2 and India's planned space station, prompting urgent intervention.
On the hot, dust-blown launchpads of Sriharikota and inside the quiet, white-walled integration cleanrooms of Bengaluru, the success of India's space program has historically been built on a foundation of fierce, almost monastic dedication.
For decades, the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) worked in quiet anonymity, trading the lucrative lure of multinational corporations for the singular, patriotic thrill of placing India among the stars. It was a cultural contract that seemed unbreakable. Yet in ISRO's primary centres, a subtle but undeniable shift has occurred.
Recently, more than a hundred of the agency’s most experienced technical minds—the very people who decoded the complex simulations for the historic Chandrayaan-3 moon landing and designed the heavy-lift LVM3 rockets- submitted their resignations or requests for voluntary retirement. The quiet exodus has sent tremors through the highest levels of India's scientific establishment, forcing the government to step in with an administrative firewall to halt the sudden loss of invaluable talent.
The Bureaucratic Firewall: Tightening the Exit Gates
In response to this wave of departures, the Department of Space (DoS) issued a strict, binding internal memorandum on July 14, 2026, aimed squarely at stemming the flow of exits. The directive reverses a key decentralisation policy established in 2020, which had empowered local ISRO centre directors to independently accept and process resignation and voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) applications for Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel.
Under the newly tightened framework, local directors are no longer permitted to accept these exit requests as a matter of routine. Instead, any resignation or early retirement application from a scientist associated with critical national missions must be forwarded directly to the Department of Space in New Delhi, accompanied by a detailed recommendation and assessment from the center head. By centralising this authority, the government has effectively frozen easy exits, creating an administrative high-water mark that makes it significantly more difficult for critical personnel to walk away before their assigned projects reach completion.
A Real Exodus or a Calculated Migration?
While a hundred-odd departures out of a total workforce of over 14,000 employees might seem like a minor statistical blip on paper, the true weight of the crisis lies not in the quantity of the departing staff, but in their quality. This is not a standard case of entry-level employee turnover. The losses have been concentrated at the very peak of the agency’s technical hierarchy.
Critical design hubs have been hit the hardest. The U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, the nucleus of India’s satellite development, reportedly saw approximately 80 senior specialists resign. Meanwhile, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, which develops the agency's launch vehicle technology, lost at least 20 key engineers.
Among those departing are individuals who possessed decades of highly specialised institutional memory, such as core simulation experts, project managers for heavy-lift launch systems, and lead engineers for precision docking experiments. In the highly specialised field of aerospace engineering, replacing a scientist who has spent twenty-five years mastering the volatile nuances of liquid propulsion or deep-space navigation is not as simple as hiring a fresh graduate. The loss of these key individuals threatens to leave younger, less experienced teams without the seasoned mentors crucial for guiding complex operations.
What is Driving Senior Scientists to Leave?
The motivations pulling these experienced professionals away from ISRO are multifaceted, combining financial realities, structural frustrations, and career stagnation. For decades, working at ISRO was viewed as a lifelong commitment, but the modern aerospace landscape has evolved.
At the core of the issue is a stark disparity in compensation. ISRO scientists, classified as civil servants, are bound by government pay scales that pale in comparison to what the private market now offers for equivalent expertise. Beyond money, veteran scientists frequently point to the stifling weight of public sector bureaucracy. The slow pace of administrative approvals, rigid hierarchical promotion structures, and a perceived decline in personal creative agency can sap the motivation of even the most dedicated engineers. When senior scientists feel that their days are consumed more by administrative paperwork than by pioneering research, the appeal of a more dynamic, agile work environment becomes incredibly powerful.
The Private Space Boom Disrupts the Equation
This internal friction has collided with an unprecedented external pull: the explosive growth of India's private space ecosystem. Following major space sector reforms in 2020 and the introduction of the formal Indian Space Policy in 2023, the country’s private aerospace industry has transformed from a collection of minor component suppliers into a powerhouse of independent innovation.
Today, India boasts over 400 registered space startups, attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital. Pioneering private firms like Pixxel, Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Bellatrix Aerospace are building their own launch vehicles, deploying advanced satellite constellations, and developing cutting-edge propulsion systems. To succeed, these private ventures desperately need experienced hands who understand the practical realities of spaceflight—making veteran ISRO scientists their prime recruitment targets.
For a senior ISRO engineer, these startups offer not only two to three times their government salary, but also equity, flat organisational structures, rapid decision-making, and the freedom to build new technology from scratch. The very ecosystem that ISRO helped nurture has now become its fiercest competitor for talent.
The Shadow Over Gaganyaan and Future Missions
The immediate catalyst for the government's sudden policy intervention is the severe threat this talent drain poses to India's most prestigious, time-sensitive space missions. Chief among these is Gaganyaan, India’s first crewed human spaceflight mission. Unlike robotic lunar landers or Earth-observation satellites, human spaceflight requires a zero-failure environment. Every single sub-system—from life support and crew escape systems to human-rated launch vehicles—must meet incredibly stringent safety standards.
This level of engineering demands absolute continuity of expertise. A sudden change in team leadership or the departure of a lead engineer in the middle of a critical testing phase can introduce subtle communication gaps, delay timeline realisations, and compromise safety protocols. With ISRO also planning highly complex future endeavours like the Chandrayaan-4 lunar sample return, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (space station), and the Mangalyaan-2 Mars mission, the agency simply cannot afford a revolving door of its top technical minds. The tightening of VRS and resignation rules is a direct, albeit protective, attempt to ensure that these national milestones do not slip off schedule or suffer from critical design vulnerabilities.
How Global Space Agencies Handle the Talent War
ISRO is far from the only national space agency grappling with the challenge of private-sector poaching. Globally, the rise of "NewSpace" giants like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Rocket Lab has forced legacy agencies to fundamentally rethink how they retain their best minds.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States has long recognised that it cannot match Silicon Valley salaries dollar-for-dollar. Instead, NASA relies on a combination of flexible hiring authorities, prestigious public fellowships, and a deeply ingrained culture of public-private collaboration. Through programs like the Intergovernmental Personnel Act (IPA), NASA allows its scientists to temporarily rotate into private industry or academia and then return to the agency, keeping their skills sharp and satisfying their desire for diverse work experiences without permanently losing them. Furthermore, NASA positions itself as the ultimate architect of the grandest frontier, leaving the routine low-Earth orbit operations to the private sector, thereby ensuring that the most intellectually stimulating, historic work remains under its roof.
The European Space Agency (ESA) utilises a different, highly structured approach. Operating across a consortium of member states, ESA offers unique international mobility, generous tax-free salaries, robust pension schemes, and an exceptionally high quality of life that private startups struggle to replicate. ESA also heavily relies on co-funding industrial research, ensuring that European space scientists can work on cutting-edge private projects while remaining securely within the administrative fold of the public agency.