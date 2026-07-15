Why Is The US Dismissing A 'Middle Powers' Alliance?

Senior US defence official Elbridge Colby has rejected the idea of a cohesive "middle powers" alliance, calling it strategically unrealistic
Colby argued that countries such as India, Japan and Australia have different security priorities and continue to deepen defence ties with the US
The debate comes as nations increasingly pursue strategic autonomy through forums such as BRICS, the Quad and the G20
The idea of "middle powers" has gained increasing prominence as countries such as India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Türkiye have sought a greater role in shaping global affairs without aligning exclusively with any one major power.
However, the concept has come under fresh scrutiny after senior US defence official Elbridge Colby dismissed the notion of a collective middle-powers strategy, calling it a misunderstanding of how international relations work.
In a seven-part post on X, Colby argued that countries often described as middle powers have vastly different security priorities, geographical realities and national interests, making the idea of a coherent geopolitical bloc both impractical and strategically flawed.
He also contended that many of these countries continue to deepen security cooperation with the United States rather than move away from it, while arguing that no alternative coalition currently possesses the military capabilities or defence-industrial capacity to replace Washington's role.
The remarks have reignited a broader debate over whether the international system is becoming increasingly multipolar or whether the United States remains the central organising force in global security.
They also raise questions about how countries seeking greater strategic autonomy are navigating a world marked by intensifying geopolitical competition and evolving security partnerships.
What Are 'Middle Powers'?
Despite its growing use in foreign policy debates, there is no universally accepted definition of a middle power.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) defines the term as the countries that are neither global superpowers nor smaller states, but possess sufficient diplomatic, economic or military influence to shape regional and international affairs.
Rather than dominating the international system through overwhelming power, these countries often seek influence by building coalitions, strengthening multilateral institutions and acting as bridges between larger powers.
Middle powers are becoming increasingly important as the global order becomes more fragmented. Instead of aligning rigidly with competing geopolitical blocs, many have adopted more flexible foreign policies that allow them to cooperate with different partners depending on the issue, whether it concerns trade, security, climate change or emerging technologies.
Countries frequently identified as middle powers include India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Indonesia, Türkiye, South Africa and Canada. While they differ significantly in economic size, military capability and strategic priorities, they share an ability to influence international outcomes beyond what their relative power might otherwise suggest.
Why Did Elbridge Colby Reject The Idea?
Colby's criticism is directed less at the countries themselves than at the assumption that they constitute a coherent strategic grouping.
In his posts on X, he argues that the concept overlooks fundamental differences in geography, threat perceptions and national interests among countries often described as middle powers.
In his view, international politics is shaped primarily by strategic interests rather than classifications, making it unrealistic to expect these states to act as a unified bloc simply because they occupy a similar position in the global hierarchy.
He also rejects the suggestion that middle powers are collectively moving away from Washington. Instead, Colby argues that many continue to seek closer security cooperation with the United States because of its military reach, technological capabilities and defence-industrial base.
While welcoming greater defence contributions from allies and partners, he maintains that these efforts are most effective when they complement, rather than seek to replace the US leadership.
Do Groups Like BRICS And The Quad Reflect A Changing World Order?
The growing prominence of middle powers has coincided with the rise of smaller, issue-based partnerships that bring together countries with shared interests rather than formal military alliances.
Middle powers have increasingly sought to expand their influence through multilateral institutions and flexible coalitions, particularly as the international system becomes more complex and less dominated by a single centre of power. Rather than choosing between competing geopolitical blocs, many have pursued what the WEF describes as pragmatic engagement across multiple forums, allowing them to cooperate with different partners on trade, security, technology and climate issues.
This approach helps explain why countries often described as middle powers participate in a wide range of groupings simultaneously. India, for instance, is a member of the Quad while also participating in BRICS and the G20. Similarly, countries such as Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa have sought to broaden diplomatic and economic partnerships without limiting themselves to a single strategic framework.
Such flexibility reflects a broader shift in international relations, with middle powers increasingly acting as bridge-builders capable of facilitating dialogue between larger powers while advancing their own national interests.
Colby, however, challenges the idea that these developments amount to the emergence of a cohesive geopolitical alternative.
In his posts on X, he argues that participation in various international forums should not be mistaken for the formation of a unified "middle powers" bloc. Countries may cooperate on specific issues, he contends, but their security priorities, regional challenges and strategic interests remain fundamentally different. As a result, he argues, these partnerships cannot be viewed as substitutes for longstanding security relationships with the United States.
Instead, Colby maintains that many of Washington's allies and partners continue to deepen defence cooperation with the US because of its unmatched military capabilities and defence-industrial capacity. From his perspective, greater contributions by partner countries strengthen the existing security architecture rather than signal the emergence of a new one.
What Do Colby's Remarks Reveal About US Foreign Policy?
Beyond the debate over middle powers, Colby's comments offer insight into how the Trump administration views the evolving international order.
His argument reflects a foreign policy that places strategic capability ahead of diplomatic labels. Rather than assessing countries through categories such as "middle powers" or "great powers", Colby argues that geography, military strength and national interests remain the principal drivers of international politics.
His posts also underscore the administration's emphasis on maintaining US military primacy while encouraging allies and partners to strengthen their own defence capabilities. In Colby's view, stronger partners are desirable not because they reduce America's role, but because they reinforce a US-led security framework that continues to underpin regional stability.
That perspective differs from arguments that the international system is steadily moving towards a world led by competing middle-power coalitions. While the WEF sees growing opportunities for middle powers to shape global governance through flexible partnerships and multilateral engagement, Colby contends that these countries are more likely to pursue their interests through continued cooperation with the United States than by forming an independent geopolitical bloc.
The debate ultimately reflects two competing interpretations of a changing international order. One sees middle powers exercising greater influence through strategic autonomy and diversified partnerships; the other argues that, despite those changes, the United States remains the indispensable security partner for many of the world's most influential states.