Outlook Explains | Why Japan's Registered Pets Now Outnumber Children Under 15

Japan's demographic crisis deepens as pets outnumber children by over two million.
Japan recorded 671,236 births in 2025, with fertility falling to 1.14.
Growing pet economy highlights demographic decline and long-term economic challenges.
Japan's demographic numbers have been troubling for years, but a new data point has put the scale of the problem in unusually sharp relief. Pets in Japan now outnumber children under 15 by more than two million, with registered dogs and cats combined standing at 21.3 million against just 13.7 million children. The gap has been building for decades, but the speed at which it is widening has caught even demographers off guard. This is not merely a lifestyle curiosity. It is one of the more vivid markers of a demographic emergency that Japan's own prime minister has called the country's biggest problem.
Japan recorded 671,236 births in 2025, down 2.2% from the previous year, with the total fertility rate falling a further 0.01 points to a new low of 1.14, marking the tenth consecutive year of decline since records began in 1899. Deaths outnumbered births by 918,253, the nineteenth consecutive year of natural population decline. Japan's total population is projected to shrink by 30% to just 87 million by 2060, with people aged 65 and older making up 40% of the country by that point.
On the other side of the ledger, the number of registered dogs and cats combined stands at 21.3 million. Against that, there are only 13.7 million children under 15. The gap was not always this large, but it has been building for decades and the trajectory shows no sign of reversing. Demographers had expected Japan's births to fall this low only in the 2040s, meaning the crisis is arriving roughly 15 years ahead of projections.
Pets vs Parenthood
The reasons are structural as much as cultural. The younger generation is increasingly reluctant to marry or have children due to bleak job prospects, a high cost of living and a gender-biased corporate culture that adds extra burdens on women and working mothers. A growing number of women also cite pressure to take their husband's surname as a reason for their reluctance to marry, a requirement under Japanese law.
Intense urbanisation and demanding work hours compound the problem. But the pivot towards pet ownership is not simply a default lifestyle choice. Barbara Holthus, a sociologist and director of the German Institute of Japan Studies, told Al Jazeera that pet humanisation has been a growing trend in recent years. "Before, a dog or cat might have just been an additional family member, but with fewer other family members and fewer children in the house, the focus becomes very concentrated on this animal," she said. "A pet can also replace a partner. After a divorce, people sometimes get pets. After someone gets widowed, they get a pet. Sometimes, a pet is seen as a play partner for an only child."
Holthus sees Japan as a model case of the emerging "multi-species family," where animals fill social and emotional roles once distributed across a wider household.
It’s Business
Corporate Japan has read this demographic shift with remarkable speed. Unicharm, the Tokyo-based consumer goods giant, known for its disposable baby nappies, has successfully scaled its Mannerware line of highly absorbent, adjustable nappies and training pads for cats and dogs. The pet segment now accounts for roughly 17% of the company's total sales, outperforming several human-centric lines in profit margins, WION pointed out.
AirBuggy, a brand heavily praised for its high-end infant strollers, has seen a massive surge in its specialised pet stroller lines featuring shock-absorption frames for ageing or pampered dogs. Lucky Industries, a legacy manufacturer famous for its human baby carriers, recently launched Nu-i, a specialised line of ergonomic dog hip carriers. Its CEO Hiroyuki Higuchi told Al Jazeera: "When the company started, Japanese families had many children, and mothers needed carriers to be able to work around the house."
The market underpinning all of this is substantial and still growing. According to market intelligence company Euromonitor, Japan's pet care market was worth 880 billion yen (approximately $5.4 billion) in 2025, up from 689.6 billion yen ($4.2 billion) in 2020. Premium segments are growing fastest, covering gourmet food, veterinary insurance, luxury accessories and pet-friendly travel experiences.
Its Impact on Japan’s Economy
Consumer spending on pets is rising, but pets do not pay taxes, fill schools, staff hospitals or support pension systems. Japan's social security architecture was built for a country with a very different age pyramid, and the gap between what that system needs and what a shrinking workforce can provide is widening each year.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has acknowledged the scale of the crisis, framing it as the country's most urgent domestic challenge. Yet the measures introduced so far, childcare subsidies, parental leave extensions and financial incentives for larger families, have not moved the fertility numbers in any meaningful way. Experts say government measures have largely failed to address the growing number of young people who are reluctant to marry in the first place, focusing instead on couples who have already decided to have children.
Japan is not entirely alone in this pattern. South Korea's fertility rate has dropped even lower, and several European nations are navigating similar trends. But Japan's combination of demographic velocity, cultural resistance to immigration and a deeply embedded corporate culture that makes parenthood particularly costly for women gives the problem a specific character.
The pet economy reflects genuine social change rather than any simple failure of policy, and until the structural costs of having children fall to something the next generation considers manageable, the strollers in Tokyo's parks are likely to keep carrying dogs.