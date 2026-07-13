Outlook Explains | Why Japan's Registered Pets Now Outnumber Children Under 15

Intense urbanisation and demanding work hours compound the problem. But the pivot towards pet ownership is not simply a default lifestyle choice. Barbara Holthus, a sociologist and director of the German Institute of Japan Studies, told Al Jazeera that pet humanisation has been a growing trend in recent years. "Before, a dog or cat might have just been an additional family member, but with fewer other family members and fewer children in the house, the focus becomes very concentrated on this animal," she said. "A pet can also replace a partner. After a divorce, people sometimes get pets. After someone gets widowed, they get a pet. Sometimes, a pet is seen as a play partner for an only child."