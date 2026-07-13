Europe Records 10,000 Excess Deaths Due To Heatwave, WHO Warns Of More Deadly Weeks Ahead

The data, pooled from national mortality statistics in 27 European countries, included excess deaths from all causes during the week of June 22 to 28, when the heatwave peaked in France, Spain, Britain and other countries. Scientists said there were no other known major factors, such as COVID-19 outbreaks, that would have contributed to the spike of 10,650 excess deaths in that week. The same European countries' combined mortality over the previous eight weeks was, on average, around 500 deaths per week below typical levels.