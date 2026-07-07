Outlook Explains | The Hidden Human Cost Of India’s Heatwaves

Global temperatures hit a record high, making May the hottest in 176 years.
India emerged as the world's heat hotspot, topping global temperature rankings.
Extreme heat pushed temperatures to 48.2°C in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
The planet recorded its hottest May in 176 years this year, with the global average surface air temperature reaching 15.79°C. The milestone extended an unprecedented run of exceptionally warm months, highlighting the growing intensity of climate change.
India has been at the centre of this extreme heat.
On April 27, data compiled by AQI.in showed that all 50 of the world's hottest cities were in India, with none from the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa or Australia featuring on the list. Rajasthan emerged as the epicentre of the heatwave, with Sri Ganganagar recording 48.2°C on May 27, among the highest temperatures observed in the country this year.
Heatwave Impact on India
This intense heatwave also affected the lives of people across India. According to a study, a single day of extreme heat causes approximately 3,400 excess deaths nationally, while a five-day heatwave causes nearly 30,000.
Delhi itself recorded a temperature of 45.9°C this year. But are we really prepared for these extreme climate events?
While speaking to Outlook India, Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Climate patterns are changing and, at times, rainfall also occurs during heatwaves. Along with heat-related illnesses, viral and other communicable diseases also tend to increase during such periods.
"But there is no such long-term plan specifically for heatwaves. If someone suffers from heatstroke, whether it is you or me, what does a patient need first? They need instant relief. Instant relief cannot be a long-term thing. If you were affected this year, it is not guaranteed you will be affected next year too."
The statement raises a larger question: is the country focusing only on emergency response while overlooking long-term surveillance and prevention?
Difficulty in Measuring Heat Deaths in India
As reported by Indian Express, heat rarely appears as the official cause of death. In India, it is treated as a contributing factor that aggravates existing illnesses rather than as the primary cause.
Extreme temperatures can trigger heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and other life-threatening conditions, yet death certificates typically record only the immediate medical event.
India's official figures further narrow the count by largely recording heatstroke deaths alone, overlooking the wider burden of heat-related mortality. Fragmented reporting systems, incomplete digitisation and the exclusion of much of the private healthcare sector mean the true toll of extreme heat is almost certainly far higher than official statistics suggest.
The Economic Toll
As per a report by CEEW, extreme heat is already having a multifaceted impact on day-to-day life, straining public health systems, pushing power demand to record highs, damaging crops, depleting water resources, and reducing the productivity of humans, livestock and agriculture.
Due to heat stress, India could lose the equivalent of 35 million full-time jobs and experience a 4.5 per cent reduction in GDP by 2030.
Uneven Impact
Heatwaves do not affect everyone equally, particularly in India. Around three-quarters of India's workforce around 380 million people is employed in heat-exposed sectors such as agriculture and construction.
At the same time, almost 90% of workers are engaged in the informal economy, often without contracts guaranteeing basic safeguards, rest breaks or employer accountability.
With only about 8 per cent of Indian households owning an air conditioner, exposure to extreme heat remains a daily reality for much of the population. India has improved heat warnings and emergency response, but without accurately measuring heat-related deaths and identifying those most at risk, experts argue the country may continue to underestimate the true cost of extreme heat.