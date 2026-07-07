FIFA's Most Debated Call? Balogun's Red Card Saga In Photos
FIFA’s decision to lift the automatic suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun has caused an uproar. Balogun was red-carded against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week in the round of 32 but shockingly cleared to play against Belgium on Monday in Seattle in the round of 16. The Belgian federation was making a last-ditch appeal against the rare ruling. The suspension was erased after President Donald Trump spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, fueling debate over whether political influence played a role.
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