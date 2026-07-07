FIFA's Most Debated Call? Balogun's Red Card Saga In Photos

FIFA’s decision to lift the automatic suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun has caused an uproar. Balogun was red-carded against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week in the round of 32 but shockingly cleared to play against Belgium on Monday in Seattle in the round of 16. The Belgian federation was making a last-ditch appeal against the rare ruling. The suspension was erased after President Donald Trump spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, fueling debate over whether political influence played a role.

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Folarin Balogun's Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 highlights
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) puts his foot down on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) for which he received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Folarin Baloguns Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 highlights-Folarin Balogun
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) reacts to a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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FIFA lifts red card
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) and United States' Christian Pulisic (10) stand by after Balogun received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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US striker World Cup suspension
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Folarin Baloguns Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 Trump Infantino FIFA call
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson, File
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Trump Gianni Infantino phone call
US President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
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Political influence in FIFA decisions
United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, left, talks to the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, right, as FIFA President Gianni Infantino, centre, watches ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, June 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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USA soccer red card overturned
United States' Folarin Balogun, right, and Belgium's Nathan Ngoy battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Folarin Baloguns Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 Trump FIFA intervention
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) tries to score on Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ted S. Warren
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Folarin Baloguns Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 highlights World Cup red card appeal
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) and Belgium's Brandon Mechele (4) battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Folarin Baloguns Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 highlights-US star striker suspension
United States' Folarin Balogun tries to control the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Folarin Baloguns Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 Donald Trump Gianni Infantino World Cup call
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) walks off the field after the first period during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ted S. Warren
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