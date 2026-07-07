FIFA's Most Debated Call? Balogun's Red Card Saga In Photos

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) puts his foot down on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) for which he received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

1/11 United States' Folarin Balogun (20) reacts to a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu





2/11 United States' Folarin Balogun (20) and United States' Christian Pulisic (10) stand by after Balogun received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner





3/11 United States' Folarin Balogun (20) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez





4/11 FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson, File





5/11 US President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin





6/11 United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, left, talks to the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, right, as FIFA President Gianni Infantino, centre, watches ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, June 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





7/11 United States' Folarin Balogun, right, and Belgium's Nathan Ngoy battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





8/11 United States' Folarin Balogun (20) tries to score on Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ted S. Warren





9/11 United States' Folarin Balogun (20) and Belgium's Brandon Mechele (4) battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson





10/11 United States' Folarin Balogun tries to control the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





11/11 United States' Folarin Balogun (20) walks off the field after the first period during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ted S. Warren





