India Opens Baglihar Dam Gates as Indus Waters Treaty Tensions Persist

Three spillway gates of Baglihar Dam opened after reservoir reached 893 metres
Water discharge increased to 2,000 cusecs; flood control rooms on alert
India rejected recent arbitration ruling challenging its right to develop Chenab projects
Pakistan has raised concerns over Baglihar project, citing treaty violations
Authorities have opened three gates of the Baglihar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday after water levels in the Chenab River rose following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past few days.
The reservoir level reached 893 metres, prompting the administration to release water downstream. As per an ANI report, officials said the water discharge increased to 2,000 cusecs after the gates were opened, which could lead to a rise in the water level in the Chenab River and its tributaries downstream.
Flood control rooms in the region have been put on alert, and authorities have advised people living along the riverbanks to remain vigilant and avoid venturing close to the river.
The Indus Water Treaty Dispute
The water release comes amid heightened regional tensions over water resources. India and Pakistan have been at odds over the Indus Waters Treaty, with New Delhi rejecting a recent arbitration ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that challenged India's right to develop hydroelectric projects on the Chenab and other rivers in Jammu and Kashmir. The government termed the ruling "legally untenable" and asserted that it does not affect India's sovereign rights.
Pakistan, which remains heavily dependent on the Indus River system for its agricultural and energy needs, has previously raised concerns over the Baglihar project, arguing that it violates the treaty's provisions. India has maintained that the project is in full compliance with the treaty.
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, governs the distribution of waters from the Indus system between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan's Rising Geopolitical Influence
The development also coincides with Pakistan's growing diplomatic role in the region. Islamabad has emerged as the preferred venue for the next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, with technical teams from both countries expected to meet in the Pakistani capital, potentially on July 11. The talks follow a recent memorandum of understanding between the two sides to end their regional conflict.
Meanwhile, Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed their strategic partnership. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to expand economic cooperation and reiterated their commitment to increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion from about $1.3 billion in 2024. "Turkiye's success is Pakistan's success, Pakistan's progress is Turkiye's progress," Sharif said. Erdogan described defence cooperation as a key pillar of the two countries' economic partnership.