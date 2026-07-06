India Opens Baglihar Dam Gates as Indus Waters Treaty Tensions Persist

The Indus Water Treaty Dispute

The water release comes amid heightened regional tensions over water resources. India and Pakistan have been at odds over the Indus Waters Treaty, with New Delhi rejecting a recent arbitration ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that challenged India's right to develop hydroelectric projects on the Chenab and other rivers in Jammu and Kashmir. The government termed the ruling "legally untenable" and asserted that it does not affect India's sovereign rights.