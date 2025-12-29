Indus Waters Treaty On Hold As India Pushes Ahead With New Hydel Project On Chenab

The project is proposed on the Chenab, a river allocated to Pakistan under the treaty but on which India is permitted to build non-consumptive hydel projects.

India Pakistan
The move comes months after India formally notified Pakistan of its intent to seek a review and modification of the Indus Waters Treaty, citing Pakistan's repeated objections to Indian projects and what New Delhi describes as a "changed ground reality" since the treaty was signed in 1960.
India has moved ahead with plans for a new hydroelectric project on the Chenab river, even as the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan remains effectively on hold amid continuing diplomatic and security tensions between the two countries.

Senior government officials confirmed that India has initiated the process for developing another run-of-the-river hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing New Delhi’s position that it will fully utilise its share of waters under the Indus basin framework. The project is proposed on the Chenab, a river allocated to Pakistan under the treaty but on which India is permitted to build non-consumptive hydel projects.

The move comes months after India formally notified Pakistan of its intent to seek a review and modification of the Indus Waters Treaty, citing Pakistan’s repeated objections to Indian projects and what New Delhi describes as a “changed ground reality” since the treaty was signed in 1960.

Treaty in Limbo

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, governs the sharing of waters from six rivers between India and Pakistan. While India has rights over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—it can build hydropower projects on the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab—subject to strict design and operational conditions.

India has in recent years accused Pakistan of using treaty mechanisms to stall Indian infrastructure by raising technical objections and pushing disputes to international forums. Pakistan, for its part, has opposed projects such as Kishanganga and Ratle, arguing they violate treaty provisions.

Officials said formal treaty-level engagements and meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission have not progressed meaningfully, effectively putting the agreement’s consultative processes in abeyance.

Strategic and Energy Imperatives

The proposed Chenab project is part of a broader push by the Centre to accelerate hydropower development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, regions seen as critical both from an energy security and strategic perspective. India currently harnesses only a fraction of its permissible hydropower potential on the western rivers.

Government sources said the new project will strictly adhere to the technical parameters allowed under the treaty, including run-of-the-river design and regulated storage limits. However, the timing of the decision underscores India’s hardened stance on not allowing Pakistan’s objections to dictate its infrastructure planning.

- With inputs from PTI.

