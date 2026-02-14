ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Indian Team Touches Down In Colombo Ahead Of Sunday’s IND Vs PAK Contest

Team India received a vibrant grand welcome in Colombo on February 13 ahead of their blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Touching down at the Bandaranaike International Airport, the squad was greeted with traditional Sri Lankan music and drum beats. The highlight of the arrival was Arshdeep Singh, whose impromptu dance to the dhol quickly went viral. While head coach Gautam Gambhir maintained his trademark focus, Hardik Pandya made waves with his stylish arrival. The high-stakes Group A match is set for Sunday, February 15, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Catch some of the best pics from team India’s arrival.

ICC Men's T20 WC 2026: Indian team arrives in Colombo
India's Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel dance as they are being welcomed with a performance by artistes upon their arrival at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026: IND team arrives in Colombo
India's Varun Chakravarthy being welcomed with a performance by artistes upon his arrival at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026: Indian team arrives in Colombo
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, front left, Washington Sundar being welcomed with a performance by artistes upon their arrival at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026: Indian team arrives in Colombo Suryakumar Yadav
Colombo: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav arrives at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
