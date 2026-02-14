ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Indian Team Touches Down In Colombo Ahead Of Sunday’s IND Vs PAK Contest
Team India received a vibrant grand welcome in Colombo on February 13 ahead of their blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Touching down at the Bandaranaike International Airport, the squad was greeted with traditional Sri Lankan music and drum beats. The highlight of the arrival was Arshdeep Singh, whose impromptu dance to the dhol quickly went viral. While head coach Gautam Gambhir maintained his trademark focus, Hardik Pandya made waves with his stylish arrival. The high-stakes Group A match is set for Sunday, February 15, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Catch some of the best pics from team India’s arrival.
