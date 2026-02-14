ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Indian Team Touches Down In Colombo Ahead Of Sunday’s IND Vs PAK Contest

India's Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel dance as they are being welcomed with a performance by artistes upon their arrival at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

1/3 India's Varun Chakravarthy being welcomed with a performance by artistes upon his arrival at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma





2/3 India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, front left, Washington Sundar being welcomed with a performance by artistes upon their arrival at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma





3/3 Colombo: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav arrives at the airport, ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma





