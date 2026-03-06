India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction Between IND And NZ

Summary of this article
India have a strong record with 18 wins against 11 in the T20I format against New Zealand
India and New Zealand will face each other for the first time in T20 World Cup final
India have a 60% probability of winning the final and lifting the trophy
New Zealand and India will square off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Both teams have had a topsy-turvy journey so far in the tournament, as at one stage, they were on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament. However, they made a scintillating comeback to book a place in the final of the T20 World Cup.
New Zealand's loss to England dented their semi-final chances, leaving their fate out of their hands; however, Pakistan's inability to win big against Sri Lanka sealed the Kiwis' spot in the semi-finals.
In the semi-final, New Zealand made a scintillating comeback to thrash dominating South Africa by 9 wickets to storm into the final.
On the other hand, India also had a similar journey, where they started the World Cup as a firm favourite tag, but the 72-run drubbing against South Africa in the Super Eights stage had them on the verge of ouster from the tournament.
But with a little favour of luck and rest with their own hard work, India made a remarkable comeback and thumped West Indies and England to reach consecutive T20 World Cup final.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head (Overall)
Matches: 30
India: 18
New Zealand: 11
Tied/No Result: 1
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head (T20 WCs)
Though India have a strong record against New Zealand winning 18 against 11, but in T20 World Cups, the Kiwis have got past the Men In Blue on all three occasions, they have faced each other.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Prediction
India are the home team and have a favourable record over New Zealand in the T20I format, but the Kiwis are a formidable side and have dominated India in T20 World Cups.
Given the records, home advantage, and recent form, India have a 60% probability of winning the final and lifting the title.