India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction Between IND And NZ

India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the head-to-head record and match prediction of the upcoming final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Mumbai on March 8, 2026

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand, T20 Head-To-Head
India have a strong record with 18 wins against 11 in the T20I format against New Zealand. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India have a strong record with 18 wins against 11 in the T20I format against New Zealand

  • India and New Zealand will face each other for the first time in T20 World Cup final

  • India have a 60% probability of winning the final and lifting the trophy

New Zealand and India will square off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Both teams have had a topsy-turvy journey so far in the tournament, as at one stage, they were on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament. However, they made a scintillating comeback to book a place in the final of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand's loss to England dented their semi-final chances, leaving their fate out of their hands; however, Pakistan's inability to win big against Sri Lanka sealed the Kiwis' spot in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final, New Zealand made a scintillating comeback to thrash dominating South Africa by 9 wickets to storm into the final.

On the other hand, India also had a similar journey, where they started the World Cup as a firm favourite tag, but the 72-run drubbing against South Africa in the Super Eights stage had them on the verge of ouster from the tournament.

But with a little favour of luck and rest with their own hard work, India made a remarkable comeback and thumped West Indies and England to reach consecutive T20 World Cup final.

India and New Zealand will face each other in final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 6, 2026. - X/ICC
India Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast
Kagiso Rabada in action in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand vs South Africa Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - ProteasMenCSA/X
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction Of IND Vs WI - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction Of IND Vs WI Match Today
India players in training ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. - BCCI/X
India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Men In Blue Clash With The Chevrons In Do-Or-Die Super 8 Encounter
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head (Overall)

Matches: 30

India: 18

New Zealand: 11

Tied/No Result: 1

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head (T20 WCs)

Though India have a strong record against New Zealand winning 18 against 11, but in T20 World Cups, the Kiwis have got past the Men In Blue on all three occasions, they have faced each other.

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Match Prediction

India are the home team and have a favourable record over New Zealand in the T20I format, but the Kiwis are a formidable side and have dominated India in T20 World Cups.

Given the records, home advantage, and recent form, India have a 60% probability of winning the final and lifting the title.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

