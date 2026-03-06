IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Shatters All Digital Records, Jay Shah Shares Congratulatory Tweet

Summary of this article
The second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England proved to be a humdinger of a clash. Records were shattered with India posting a historic 253 - the highest by any team in an ICC knockout match, and the opposition nearly chasing it down on the back of a highest individual score by Jacob Bethell in the elimination round.
While milestones were achieved on the field, a major landmark was accomplished in the arena of digital viewership as well. During the India vs England semi-final, the official digital broadcaster of ICC, Jio Hotstar, registered a peak digital concurrency of 65.2 million viewers.
It means that at one point, 65.2 million people simultaneously tuned in for the high-stakes clash, which is the highest for any live event across the world.
ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, shared the figures on social media and lauded the tremendous surge in the popularity of Cricket and the efficiency of the broadcasters and the Apex Cricket Body in taking the game to newer heights:
After all the negative headlines the T20 World Cup garnered before the start, due to the ouster of Bangladesh, this serves as really good news for the ICC as well as the game of Cricket.
The ongoing T20 proved to be the most successful ICC events in terms of viewership and on top of that the performance of lesser teams against the Test playing nations also indicated that the trajectory of growth of the Cricket is going in the right direction.