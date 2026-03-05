India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Adil Rashid Creates Unwanted Bowling Record - Full Details

Summary of this article
Adil Rashid becomes the first bowler to leak more than 200 sixes in T20Is
He created this unwanted bowling record against India at the 2nd World T20 semi-final
India cross the 200-run mark within the 17th over
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has created an unwanted T20I bowling record during the on-going 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Three Lions skipper Harry Brook won the toss and decided to bowl first in what looks like a lush green top surface. India quickly got into the act as soon as the match began with Sanju Samson unleashing his power hitting ability and scoring 89 off just 42.
Abhishek Sharma had another forgettable night, scoring 9 off 7 while Ishan Kishan got out after a blistering 22-ball 36-run knock. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav amassed 11 off 6.
At the time of writing, India already crossed the 200-mark within the 17th over with all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya at the crease.
More to follow...