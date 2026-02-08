ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 'Not Many Teams Take Adil Rashid Like They Did', English Skipper Harry Brook Hails Nepal

Nepal got really close to staging an upset by defeating England in their Group stage opener on Sunday, February 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
England's captain Harry Brook and Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel talk during the toss at the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Nepal in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Brook hails Nepal's splendid effort against England at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Nepal got really close but eventually lost by 4 runs

  • Will Jacks named man of the match

England skipper Harry Brook expressed his surprise at the manner in which Nepal's batters took on their lead spinner Adil Rashid during their T20 World Cup campaign opener here on Sunday.

Former champions England survived a mighty scare to prevail by four runs after setting Nepal a stiff target of 185.

"It wasn't easy at all, thankfully got over the line. They played extremely well and not many teams take Adil Rashid like they did. I thought we were in a very good position to defend that. I wish them all the best for the rest of the competition," Brook said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

England rode on attacking fifties from Jacob Bethell and Brook and Will Jacks' 18-ball 39-run cameo to score 184 for seven.

"Beth played outstanding, the way he was rocking back and hitting the spinners into the stands was great. I just said we put 2-3 wickets and it all changes. We have so many options. I don't think Sam (Curran) bowled until a lot later.

"Rashid got a tap there and it's not often that he doesn't bowl four overs. I am sure he will bounce back. He knew exactly what he was going to bowl," Brook added.

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said they are not just participating in the tournament but looking to cause an upset or two, evidence of which was clearly there in the spirited display against England.

"I think the boys gave it all. I am very proud of them. We had the belief when we came to this World Cup. We didn't come here just to participate. The result didn't go our way but effort wise we gave 100% in every department. Last over Sam Curran bowled really well. We will improve from there." Rohit said.

Regarding the chase, he added, "We were calculating. We wanted to wickets in hands with 10 runs per over in the last few overs. It wasn't a plan to take on Adil Rashid and it just happened. We will not take any team lightly.

"We as a team need to be at our 100%. They are very passionate. The whole of Kathmandu, Nepal came here to support us. I think all of Nepal will be proud of us." Man of the Match Jacks didn't shy away from giving Nepal the credit they deserved after giving England a run for their money.

"I think full credit to Nepal. They were absolutely brilliant. We saw that this was tricky when we batted, but they played against us really very well and they really took us close there," Jacks said.

On his own effort with the bat, he said, "It's nice to spend some time in the middle (on his batting). I've been a bit short over the last month or so and by keeping it simple, the guys in the middle have described to me what it's like out there, so just let the ball come, nice and easy to do it."

Asked if Nepal missed a trick by bowling pace in the last over, which went for 21 runs, Jacks said, "I saw they were debating. I think the helmet ran out and then ran off, so obviously in hindsight they might have done that, but all in all they were tactically very good.

"They've obviously pushed us right to the edge there. I think if the surfaces are going to continue to behave like that, then that's going to be crucial going forward."

Adaptability to the pitches is going to be the key in the upcoming matches, Jacks said.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Will England And Nepal Play Next

England will take on West Indies on Wednesday, February 11 in Mumbai while Nepal will take on Italy on Thursday, February 12.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Stirling Departs, Adair Scores Quick 30 | IRE 56/1 (7)

  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: Sumit Nagal Leading Goes Down Against Jesper De Jong

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  2. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. How Little Is Enough? Chetan Solanki On Rethinking Growth In A Finite World

  5. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Pakistan Accuses India Of Funding Militants Behind Islamabad Mosque Blast

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  5. Four Indian Students Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets