Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Know all about the BAR vs ATM match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid preview Copa del Rey 2025-26 semi-final leg 2
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal with teammate Fermin Lopez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, needing to overturn a four-goal deficit

  • Lewandowski, Gavi, De Jong and Christensen are out injured; Eric Garcia suspended

  • Barcelona lead head-to-head records against Atletico but face a tough task on Tuesday

  • Find out when and how to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match live

Barcelona will have a mountain to climb as they attempt to overturn a four-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey 2025-26 semi-final at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick’s team was dismantled in the first leg at the Metropolitano last month, losing 4-0. Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman, and Julian Alvarez scored for the Rojiblancos, with Eric Garcia netting an early own goal and later being sent off.

The Blaugrana now need four unanswered goals to take the tie to extra time, which will not be an easy task against the second-best defence in La Liga. However, Flick was upbeat in his message to the team before the showdown.

“We are four goals behind, and we have to make the impossible possible,” the Barcelona head coach said on Monday. “That is the objective. It’s not easy. However, we will not give up.”

“It is important to keep a clean sheet, but we must believe in our strength and that we can achieve it,” he added. “You must always believe. In each half, we need to score two goals.

“We have to be smart. We must press them, win the duels and make things difficult for them. We cannot lose possession, as they are very dangerous in transitions. We have to play as one.”

Barcelona were overwhelmed by Atletico’s pace on the flanks in the first leg, conceding all four goals before half-time. Although the Catalan side improved after the break, they could not test Juan Musso.

One key moment that will be even more important if Barcelona fail to win the tie is Pau Cubarsi’s disallowed goal in the second half. Barcelona’s protests were later vindicated when the Spanish football federation admitted that the automatic offside detection technology had malfunctioned.

Barcelona enter the semi-final second leg on the back of a 4-1 La Liga win over Villarreal, with Lamine Yamal scoring a hat-trick. The 32-time Copa champions, and the current holders, will look to rely on Yamal to provide inspiration as they search for another “remontada”.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning run across all competitions and are chasing their first Copa del Rey final since their victorious run in 2012-13. The Rojiblancos beat Real Oviedo away 1-0 in their last outing, rising to third in the La Liga table.

“We are focused on the match ahead, which will be against a very good, offensive opponent that has great individual players,” Atletico head coach Diego Simeone said, “and a collective game that makes them one of the most competitive teams in La Liga and in Europe.”

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Head-To-Head Records

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have faced each other 250 times across all competitions since their first meeting in 1925. Barcelona lead the head-to-head record with 113 wins, compared to 80 victories for Atletico Madrid. 57 games have ended in draws.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Team News

Barcelona will be severely limited by injuries to key players in the second leg. Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out with an eye socket fracture. Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are also out with injuries, while Andreas Christensen is a long-term absentee. Eric Garcia will miss the match after seeing red in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Atletico will be without Johnny Cardoso, who injured his hamstring against Oviedo. Pablo Barrios is also out with a thigh problem.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Atletico Madrid: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Prediction

Barcelona have been a free-scoring side at Camp Nou, netting at least three goals at home since their return to the iconic ground in November. However, they are missing a big cog of that scoring machine in Lewandowski, with Ferran likely to slot in at the top.

Yamal’s good form – including his hat-trick against Villarreal – will give hope to Flick that he will be able to break down the notoriously stubborn Atletico defence, which has kept three consecutive clean sheets.

No team has ever overturned a four-goal deficit in a Copa del Rey semi-final, but Barcelona will surely make a go for it, having nothing to lose. So, while there will be goals, it will likely be a tight contest.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg being played?

A

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg will be played at Camp Nou on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on March 4.

Q

Where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg live online in India?

A

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg live broadcast in India?

A

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
