Real Oviedo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Alvarez Delivers Late Dagger After Oblak Saves The Day

Atletico Madrid beat Real Oviedo 1-0 in LaLiga as Julián Álvarez struck a 94th-minute winner. Jan Oblak kept Atletico alive during sustained Oviedo pressure, before the late goal lifted Diego Simeone’s side to third after Villarreal’s defeat

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Oviedo Vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 26 Report
Julian Alvarez scored the winner for Atletico Madrid against Real Oviedo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico Madrid defeated Real Oviedo 1-0 in LaLiga with Julián Álvarez firing a stoppage-time winner at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere

  • Oviedo threatened throughout, but Jan Oblak’s saves kept Atletico alive

  • The late strike pushed Diego Simeone’s side up to third after Villarreal slipped earlier

Julian Alvarez scored a 94th-minute winner for Atletico Madrid as they defeated Real Oviedo 1-0 at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw after Jan Oblak frustrated the relegation-battling hosts, Alvarez managed to snatch a late victory to see Diego Simeone's side move up to third in LaLiga after Villarreal's defeat to Barcelona earlier on Saturday.

Oviedo, who are eight points off safety at the bottom of the league, started on the front foot as Federico Vilnas tested Oblak early on before heading wide of the target from just close range, with Atleti struggling to find their rhythm.

The hosts twice went close to breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time, with Oblak turning Ilyas Chaira's initial attempt around the post and then saving Alberto Reina's eventual effort from the resulting corner.

Atleti looked like a different team at the start of the second half, when Alvarez came on for Ademola Lookman, though Vinas continued to cause problems for the Atleti defenders at the other end.

Related Content
Related Content

Neither side was happy to settle for a point, which led to an eventful ending. Alex Baena saw a goal ruled out for offside in the 86th minute, while Vinas' header from a Santi Cazorla header was caught by Oblak.

Alvarez then decided the match, showing great composure to cut inside past Kwasi Sibo and fire in at the near post in the final minute of stoppage time to give Atleti all three points.

Data Debrief: Oblak saves the day again

Although Alvarez will take most of the headlines with his late winner, it was Oblak who provided a crucial performance for Atleti. His six saves kept them from going behind before the Argentinian's stoppage-time strike.

Oviedo perhaps could have been better in the final third, producing 1.1 expected goals (xG) from 16 shots to Atleti's 0.97 from 12 attempts, but it was a valiant effort from the home side.

Atleti had five shots in the first half, their highest tally without registering a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes of an away match in LaLiga since November 2021 against Cadiz.

Nevertheless, Alvarez's goal (93:11) was Atleti's latest winner in a league match since Alexander Sorloth's against Barcelona (95:37) in December 2024.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

  4. India Vs West Indies Preview, T20 World Cup: Bowling Questions Linger For SKY And Co In Virtual Quarter-Final

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History During PAK Vs SL, Overtakes Virat Kohli’s 2014 Record

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  3. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  4. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  5. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US And Israel Launch Joint Strikes On Iran, Sparking New Middle East Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Confirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times