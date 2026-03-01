Real Oviedo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Alvarez Delivers Late Dagger After Oblak Saves The Day

Atletico Madrid defeated Real Oviedo 1-0 in LaLiga with Julián Álvarez firing a stoppage-time winner at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere
Oviedo threatened throughout, but Jan Oblak’s saves kept Atletico alive
The late strike pushed Diego Simeone’s side up to third after Villarreal slipped earlier
Julian Alvarez scored a 94th-minute winner for Atletico Madrid as they defeated Real Oviedo 1-0 at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere.
With the game seemingly heading for a draw after Jan Oblak frustrated the relegation-battling hosts, Alvarez managed to snatch a late victory to see Diego Simeone's side move up to third in LaLiga after Villarreal's defeat to Barcelona earlier on Saturday.
Oviedo, who are eight points off safety at the bottom of the league, started on the front foot as Federico Vilnas tested Oblak early on before heading wide of the target from just close range, with Atleti struggling to find their rhythm.
The hosts twice went close to breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time, with Oblak turning Ilyas Chaira's initial attempt around the post and then saving Alberto Reina's eventual effort from the resulting corner.
Atleti looked like a different team at the start of the second half, when Alvarez came on for Ademola Lookman, though Vinas continued to cause problems for the Atleti defenders at the other end.
Neither side was happy to settle for a point, which led to an eventful ending. Alex Baena saw a goal ruled out for offside in the 86th minute, while Vinas' header from a Santi Cazorla header was caught by Oblak.
Alvarez then decided the match, showing great composure to cut inside past Kwasi Sibo and fire in at the near post in the final minute of stoppage time to give Atleti all three points.
Data Debrief: Oblak saves the day again
Although Alvarez will take most of the headlines with his late winner, it was Oblak who provided a crucial performance for Atleti. His six saves kept them from going behind before the Argentinian's stoppage-time strike.
Oviedo perhaps could have been better in the final third, producing 1.1 expected goals (xG) from 16 shots to Atleti's 0.97 from 12 attempts, but it was a valiant effort from the home side.
Atleti had five shots in the first half, their highest tally without registering a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes of an away match in LaLiga since November 2021 against Cadiz.
Nevertheless, Alvarez's goal (93:11) was Atleti's latest winner in a league match since Alexander Sorloth's against Barcelona (95:37) in December 2024.