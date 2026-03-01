Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025-26: Kimmich's Late Winner Settles Thrilling Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich continue to establish their supremacy in the race for the Bundesliga s they go 11 points clear at the top following a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich celebrates his goal against Borussia Dortmund
  • Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Der Klassiker

  • Joshua Kimmich scored a brilliant volley which ended by being the winner

  • Bayern Munich are now 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table

Bayern Munich strengthened their grip on the Bundesliga title as Joshua Kimmich's 87th-minute winner sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Bayern had come from behind to lead Saturday's battle between the top two thanks to Harry Kane's brace, only for Daniel Svensson's fine finish to level the game once more.

However, just four minutes after being pegged back, Kimmich sensationally volleyed home the winner to move Vincent Kompany's side 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Bayern started the stronger of the two title contenders in an end-to-end opening, with Michael Olise's curling shot from just inside the area pushed to safety by Gregor Kobel. 

However, it was Dortmund who got themselves in front in the 26th minute when Svensson's teasing free-kick was glanced into the net by Nico Schlotterbeck, who had escaped a VAR review for a potential red card following a reckless challenge on Josip Stanisic six minutes earlier. 

But Bayern dragged themselves level nine minutes after the restart through Kane, who picked out the bottom corner after being unselfishly teed up by Serge Gnabry's header. 

And the visitors had the chance to complete the comeback 20 minutes from time when Schlotterbeck tripped Stanisic in the box, with Kane stepping up to dispatch the resulting penalty, despite the best efforts of Kobel. 

There would be late drama, though, with Marcel Sabitzer's inch-perfect cross met with a thunderous volley by Svensson to restore parity in the 83rd minute, but it would be Bayern who would have the final say. 

With just three minutes remaining, Jobe Bellingham's clearance was rifled into the net by Kimmich, with Bayern seeing out the five minutes of additional time for a monumental victory. 

Data Debrief: Kane hits 30 to end Dortmund's unbeaten streak

The spoils seemed set to be shared until Kimmich's late intervention, but Bayern were only in that position thanks to two goals in 16 minutes from Kane, who now has 30 in the Bundesliga season, at least 17 more than any other player in the division. 

Indeed, Kane has now netted multiple goals in his fourth Bundesliga match in a row, which is a joint league record, previously only achieved by Dortmund's Lothar Emmerich in 1967 and Wolfsburg's Tomislav Maric in 2001.

But Bayern were worthy of their win, having won the expected goals (xG) battle with a total of 2.05 from their 14 shots to Dortmund's 1.04 from their 10 attempts, with Niko Kovac's side seeing their 16-match unbeaten league run come to an end. 

Dortmund have, however, now scored in each of their first 24 Bundesliga matches of a season for the first time. In 2026, BVB have netted 12 of their 24 league goals from set-pieces, the best record in the top-flight. 

