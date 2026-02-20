Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview, Bundesliga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview, Bundesliga 2025-26: Vincent Kompany insists his side are fully focused on Frankfurt despite a looming Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview, Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany
  • Vincent Kompany dismisses talk of next week's match against Borussia Dortmund

  • He stressed that Bayern Munich ’s sole focus is securing three points at home to Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Frankfurt arrive under new coach Alex Riera, unbeaten in two league games

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany insisted that his side are fully focused on their upcoming Bundesliga fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt and not thinking about next week's crucial title clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are currently six points clear of second-place Dortmund with 12 games to go.

The two top in the German top flight will face off on February 28, but not before Bayern host Frankfurt and Dortmund travel to top-four hopefuls RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Despite having some players close to suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards, Kompany was adamant that they had no plans that would disrupt their preparations for Frankfurt.

"You have the BVB game in mind, but we don't. I'm only focused on the Frankfurt game," said that Bayern head coach.

"We know the situation with suspensions due to yellow cards, but you can't plan everything. The only important thing is that we now win at home against Frankfurt.

"There's no hierarchy, every game is important. Starting next week, we can all enjoy that 'Klassiker' feeling together. But right now it's all about Frankfurt. The suspensions are not an issue; we have to be smart, but you can't plan everything."

Frankfurt recently changed their head coach, bringing in Alex Riera, who was also a former Manchester City player.

The Spaniard drew his first game in charge against Union Berlin before engineering a 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

"We've just played Werder, they'd also had a change of coach. You have to plan with what you can see," added Kompany.

"We've seen what Frankfurt have done in the last two games and what the coach has done with his previous teams. We have to be prepared to be flexible in the game.

"We have a lot of opportunities to be flexible in the games. There's a new coach coming here, but it's the same players and we have the same players."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bayern Munich – Harry Kane

Kane has scored 26 goals in the Bundesliga this season, already matching his tally from last season.

Scoring 26 goals after 22 matchdays is a joint Bundesliga record, previously only achieved by Robert Lewandowski in 2020-21 and 2021-22 in the first 22 matchdays.

Eintracht Frankfurt – Nathaniel Brown

Brown recently scored in two consecutive Bundesliga matches for the first time since November 2024, netting as many goals (two) as he did in his previous 42 Bundesliga games combined.

This Bundesliga season, he has made the most tackles overall (52) and won the most tackles (37) of any player.

MATCH PREDICTION – BAYERN MUNICH WIN

Bayern have already won 43 Bundesliga home games against Frankfurt – no other club in the history of the competition has registered as many home victories against a single opponent.

In their last 16 away games in Munich, Frankfurt have only picked up points on two occasions: a 2-1 away win in October 2021 and a 1-1 draw in January 2023.

Bayern have collected 57 points after their first 22 Bundesliga matches this season – they have only had more points at this stage in 2013-14 (62) and 2015-16 (59).

Frankfurt recently ended a run of nine competitive games without a win, but the Eagles are currently winless in seven competitive away matches (D3 L4) – their longest such run since 10 competitive away games without a win between November 2022 and April 2023 under Oliver Glasner.

Bayern and Frankfurt are the two teams with the lowest duel success rate in the Bundesliga this season – the former winning only 47.6% of their duels to Frankfurt's 47.4%.

Last season, both clubs were among the two strongest teams in this regard in the division (Bayern: 53.3%, Frankfurt: 51.6%).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bayern Munich – 78.5%

Draw – 12.8%

Eintracht Frankfurt – 8.7%

