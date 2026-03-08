Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea (AET), FA Cup 2025-26: Garnacho, Joao Pedro Strikes Help Blues Avoid Upset

Wrexham had pushed Chelsea all the way and twice led, but George Dobson's 93rd minute red card proved costly, as the Blues eventually got themselves over the line

Published At:
Chelsea FC
Chelsea celebrate their win over Wrexham in the FA Cup
Chelsea avoided a huge FA Cup upset as extra-time goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro helped seal a hard-fought 4-2 victory over 10-man Wrexham. 

Wrexham had pushed Chelsea all the way and twice led, but George Dobson's 93rd minute red card proved costly, as the Blues eventually got themselves over the line. 

The Championship side stunned Chelsea in the 17th minute when Callum Doyle's long punt over the top was collected by Sam Smith, who took a touch before finishing beyond Robert Sanchez, with the Chelsea goalkeeper punished for his moment of hesitation. 

However, for all their dominance, the home side were pegged back five minutes before the break in unfortunate circumstances as Garnacho's effort was cleared off the line by George Thomason, only for the rebound to cannon back off Arthur Okonkwo and in. 

Chelsea turned the screw after the break, but found themselves behind once again in the 78th minute when Doyle instinctively flicked Josh Windass' strike at goal past Sanchez. 

Josh Acheampong provided an almost instant response for Liam Rosenior's side, though, as he rifled the ball into the roof of the net just four minutes after the Blues went behind. 

And after Pedro Neto had rattled the crossbar, Wrexham's task was made even tougher when Dobson was sent off in second-half stoppage time following a late and high challenge on Garnacho, his initial yellow card being upgraded after a VAR review. 

Chelsea made their man advantage count six minutes into extra-time when Dario Essugo's pinpoint cross was volleyed home by Garnacho, though Wrexham gave the eight-time winners a scare in the 114th minute. 

Lewis Brunt headed in at the back post after Kieffer Moore's flick from a corner, but Wrexham's joy was short-lived, with the goal ruled out for offside, with Chelsea making the most of that reprieve when Joao Pedro finished past Okonkwo in the 125th minute. 

Data Debrief: Garnacho's cup heroics spare Chelsea's blushes

Chelsea have now progressed from their last 25 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, since losing 4-2 to Bradford City in January 2015, though they were put through their paces to reach the last eight of the competition. 

Wrexham had the better of the expected goals (xG) battle, registering a total of 1.8 from their 19 shots to Chelsea's 1.62 from their 21 attempts, with the Blues' individual quality in the final third proving to be the difference. 

Garnacho provided the decisive moment with his first FA Cup goal since netting against Manchester City in the 2024 final for Manchester United. The Argentine now has five goals in seven games in domestic cup competitions for Chelsea this season, compared to two in 25 matches in the Premier League and Champions League. 

But the Blues were given a helping hand by Dobson, who became the first Wrexham player to be sent off in the FA Cup proper (first round onwards) since Luke Young against Newport County in December 2018. 

