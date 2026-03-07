Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga: Late Federico Valverde Winner Keeps Los Blancos' Title Hopes Alive

Madrid went close to opening the scoring in the first 10 minutes, as a fantastic through pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold set Vinicius Junior free, but the Brazilian struck the post with his effort at goal

Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde celebrates his winner for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo.
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RMA kept their title hopes alive with a crucial victory away at Celta

  • Valverde's injury-time goal handed RMA a major boost in the title race

  • Borja Iglesias had scored for the hosts in the 14th minute

Federico Valverde's injury-time goal kept Real Madrid's LaLiga hopes alive as they defeated Celta Vigo 2-1.

Madrid went close to opening the scoring in the first 10 minutes, as a fantastic through pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold set Vinicius Junior free, but the Brazilian struck the post with his effort at goal.

Nevertheless, they took the lead in the 11th minute as Aurelien Tchouameni collected a pass from Arda Guler and steered a shot into the corner of the net.

However, Celta Vigo would equalise 14 minutes later, with Borja Iglesias slotting home for the hosts after being set up by Williot Swedberg.

Thibaut Courtois then denied Swedberg with a save on the stroke of half-time, as the home side caused problems for Real offensively.

Madrid continued to draw a blank in the second half, with Celta Vigo inches away from the winner as Iago Aspas struck the post with an effort in the 87th minute.

However, the visitors would find a winner in the 94th minute as Valverde's strike deflected into the net off Marcos Alonso, keeping Madrid just a point behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more.

Data Debrief: Guler continues to provide creative spark as Madrid breathe sigh of relief

Guler set up Tchouameni for the first goal, and he now has eight assists for the season, which is more than any other Real Madrid player.

Iglesias was a constant threat to the Real Madrid defence, and now has 11 goals for the campaign.

It wasn't a strong performance from Alvaro Arbeloa's men, as they generated less xG (0.87) than Celta Vigo (1.05), while they also had fewer shots on target (three) than their opponents (four).

