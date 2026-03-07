PSG 1-3 Monaco, Ligue 1: Visitors Stun Paris Saint-Germain To Leave Title Race Wide Open

Paris Saint-Germain dropped points in the Ligue 1 title race after losing 3-1 at home to a slick Monaco side on Friday. Leader PSG’s fourth league defeat of the campaign could have been even heavier and rival Lens can move within one point at the top by beating rock-bottom Metz on Sunday. Livewire winger Maghnes Akliouche opened the scoring for Monaco and American forward Folarin Balogun sealed the win with a deflected strike in the 73rd minute. Monaco beat PSG 1-0 in the league in September and has taken the lead in all four games this season, including two in the Champions League.

League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Monaco's Folarin Balogun (9) celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Monaco's Jordan Teze, right, tries block a shot by PSG's Bradley Barcola during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France Soccer League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Monaco's Christian Mawissa, right, watches the ball past PSG's Ousmane Dembele during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
France Soccer League One: Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, is congratulated by Achraf Hakimi after scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French League One soccer match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, attempts a shot on goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French League One soccer match: Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco's Aleksandr Golovin (10) is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French League One soccer: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Monaco's Lamine Camara, left, and PSG's Bradley Barcola, center, compete for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
French League One soccer: Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco's Thilo Kehrer, tackles PSG's Bradley Barcola during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
League One 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
PSG's Pedro Fernandez, bottom, reacts on the pitch as Monaco's Denis Zakaria, left, and Wout Faes shake hands during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
League One 2025-26: Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, back, fails to save a goal scored by Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
PSG's Bradley Barcola, center,, and Monaco's Denis Zakaria, left, compete for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
