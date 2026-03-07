PSG 1-3 Monaco, Ligue 1: Visitors Stun Paris Saint-Germain To Leave Title Race Wide Open
Paris Saint-Germain dropped points in the Ligue 1 title race after losing 3-1 at home to a slick Monaco side on Friday. Leader PSG’s fourth league defeat of the campaign could have been even heavier and rival Lens can move within one point at the top by beating rock-bottom Metz on Sunday. Livewire winger Maghnes Akliouche opened the scoring for Monaco and American forward Folarin Balogun sealed the win with a deflected strike in the 73rd minute. Monaco beat PSG 1-0 in the league in September and has taken the lead in all four games this season, including two in the Champions League.
