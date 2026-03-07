India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

Summary of this article
India take on NZ in the T20 WC final on Sunday
India lead the H2H contest against the Kiwis
Finn Allen scored a 33-ball hundred in the semi-final against SA
Suryakumar Yadav-led India sealed their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final after beating England by seven runs in a thrilling, high-scoring semi-final in Mumbai. The win brought India on the brink of creating history as they prepare to face New Zealand in the title clash.
If the Men In Blue beat the Kiwis on Sunday, it will mean they become the first host nation to win the WC honour as well as the first-ever team to successfully defend its T20 crown. Also, India will become the first side to claim three Men's T20 World Cup trophies.
Ahead of the titular clash, here's a closer look at the three key battles in the IND vs NZ clash that could be one to watch -
Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen
This contest will be one to watch out for - Bumrah vs Allen! New Zealand's most fiercest opening batter, singlehandedly took apart the South African bowlers in the 1st semi-final in Kolkata. Allen's 33-ball hundred was laced with 8 sixes and 10 fours. However, it will be intriguing to watch as to how he battles against one of the most quality pacer in the world in Bumrah. Indian pacer was key in their seven-run win over England in the second semi-final and his lengths will key against Allen's power-packed batting.
Sanju Samson vs Matt Henry
India's man of the moment is none other than Sanju Samson. The 31-year-old who comes into the final on the back of two scintillating knocks against West Indies and England, will be keen to continue the same against New Zealand. His 89 in the semi-final was a vital knock that helped the hosts achieve a big score. NZ's Matt Henry will eager to scalp Samson early on and deliver early success to the Kiwis. Henry's pace has left opposing batters thinking otherwise and his battle with Samson will be a mouth-watering affair.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner
The battle of the captains - 'SKY' vs Santner will be a strategic affair and one that will add spice to the IND vs NZ clash. Suryakumar Yadav looked tensed at times in the semi-final victory over England whereas Santner's cool and calm persona has kept Kiwis relaxed in tensed moments. Who will come out on top on Sunday? Let's wait and watch.
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie Reserves: Ben Sears.
What’s New Zealand’s best result at the T20 World Cup?
2021 Runners-up
How to follow IND vs NZ, T20 WC final?
Watch the telecast on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can catch it on JioHotstar app and website.